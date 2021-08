Since getting banned from Twitch for watching Olympic highlight reels in the middle of his July 28 stream, xQc has decided to fight back, and he's ready to take it all the way to the top. If you've kept up with xQc, you know this is one of many in a series of bans the popular Twitch streamer has faced. This time, xQc is speaking out against what he believes is unfair disciplinary action, and he may be putting himself at great personal risk to do so.