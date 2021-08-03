Three July weekends, three (very) nice surprises | Along the Divide

There are two kinds of peeps in this world: those who enjoy the unexpected (surprises, as it were), and those who don’t. And there are two kinds of surprises, generally: pleasant and unpleasant. Fortunately, the three surprise-ees involved were all up for the adventure, and each of these case studies in catching friends and family (current and to-be) was of the pleasant variety. And being the common thread here — first as perp, then accomplice, then “victim” — gave me a front-row seat for the ensuing hijinks.