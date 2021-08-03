Faces to Follow: Trinity Jackson, Luke McAllister and Liz Reich

Trinity Jackson, volleyball, University of New Orleans. Jackson, a 2019 graduate of Lewis-Palmer High School, will be beginning her sophomore season as an outside hitter with the Division I Privateers. New Orleans will play the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in its season opener Aug. 27 in New Orleans. Jackson played in all 14 games (11 starts) for the Privateers last season. She was third on the team in digs with 61. She recorded 67 kills. She had a double-double (10 kills, 10 digs) at Northwestern State. She had a season-best 15 digs at McNeese. In 2019, she played in 22 matches (13 starts) and had 84 kills in 61 sets, while adding 135 digs. As a prep, Jackson played a key role in two Class 4A state championship teams for the Rangers. She played club for Colorado Juniors, based in Monument. Her father, Kevin, was an Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling in Barcelona in 1992. He was also a two-time world champion. He currently works as the US National Freestyle Developmental Coach for Colorado Springs-based USA Wrestling.