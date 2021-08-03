Cancel
Public Health

As-it-happened: UK records lowest Covid cases since late June

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoodbye and thanks for joining our live coverage of the coronavirus pandemic today. We'll be back tomorrow morning with more updates. As ever, any major developments will be covered on our main pages, here. Today's posts were written by Alexandra Fouche, Emma Harrison, Becky Morton and Katie Wright. The page...

www.bbc.com

SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news - live: New post-Covid complication found in India as patients suffer from liver abscess

As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.As many as 14 people who recovered from Covid in a Delhi hospital have since been diagnosed with multiple liver abscesses, officials said.One of the patients died due to this post-Covid complication and at least eight of the 14 had received steroids while they were being treated for the virus, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said. Doctors also said that poor nutrition and the use of steroids are some of the possible reasons behind the formation of the pus in the patients’ liver, according to news agency PTI. Meanwhile, Myanmar's military has been accused of arresting several doctors who were treating Covid-19 patients over their support for the anti-junta protests. Doctors and media reports said at least nine doctors, who volunteered to provide tele-medicine services, have been detained by the military, according to Reuters. This comes even as Myanmar registered 6,000 new infections on Thursday.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months

China has placed millions under lockdown as the nation faces the biggest outbreak of the coronavirus in months due to the more transmissible delta variant. Initial reports from last week noted that the variant had spread to 15 cities, but that number had risen to 20 cities by Monday. The latest outbreak started July 20 with the variant detected on a plane that arrived at Nanjing Lukou International Airport during a routine cleaning.
Public HealthPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

UK's top medic warns of 'scary' COVID numbers in hospital

LONDON — (AP) — The British government’s top medical adviser has warned that the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus could reach “quite scary” levels within weeks as cases soar as a result of the more contagious delta variant and the lifting of lockdown restrictions. Chief Medical Officer Chris...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson pursuing Covid policy of mass infection that poses ‘danger to the world’, scientists warn

Boris Johnson’s government has come under pressure to urgently reconsider its plan to end Covid restrictions in England on Monday, as international scientists warned that the move poses a “danger to the world”.More than 1,200 scientists from around the globe have condemned the prime minister’s decision to forge ahead with so-called “freedom day” on 19 July, describing it as “unscientific and unethical”.Some of the experts convened an emergency summit on Friday, warning that the UK government’s decision to lift its rules on social distancing and masks amounted to a “murderous” policy of “herd immunity by mass infection”.The group of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Hong Kong records first COVID-19 case in almost two months

Hong Kong has recorded its first coronavirus case in almost two months, one that presents a challenge for experts. Government officials said in a statement that the unvaccinated 43-year-old man, who has no symptoms or travel history, has a viral load so low experts cannot use genetic sequencing to determine which variant he has, Bloomberg reported.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports most new COVID cases in three weeks

NEW DELHI, July 30 (Reuters) - India reported 44,230 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the most in three weeks, the latest evidence of a worrying trend of rising cases that has forced one state to lock down amid fears of another wave of infections. India was battered by the Delta...
Public HealthConnecticut Post

Hotels become hospitals as Cuba battles soaring COVID cases

HAVANA (AP) — Cuba's hot spot for COVID-19 infections has shifted to the central province of Ciego de Avila, where officials are converting hotels into hospitals. Instead of tourists, the Hotel Ciego de Avila will hold up to 240 low-risk pediatric patients, officials say, while the Las Canas Motel will have 53 beds for pregnant women with the coronavirus.
Public HealthNewsbug.info

COVID-19 deaths surge in UK as officials warn pandemic isn’t over

The U.K. reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths since March, prompting a top government health official to warn the pandemic is “not over yet” despite a continued fall in confirmed cases. There were 23,511 new coronavirus cases recorded on Tuesday, down for a seventh day. But the number of...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: UK cases fall for seventh day in a row

The daily number of Covid cases recorded in the UK has fallen for a seventh day in a row, to 23,511. Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier urged people to "remain cautious" and not jump to "premature conclusions" about the falling numbers. There were also a further 131 deaths reported within...
Public Health94.3 Jack FM

UK COVID-19 cases fall again, deaths hit highest level since March

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Tuesday recorded 23,511 COVID-19 cases, the seventh consecutive day with a lower total than the previous day, but 131 deaths were registered within 28 days of a positive test, the highest figure since March, according to official data. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Alistair...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

US and EU vaccinated travellers could soon skip UK quarantine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week that from the 16th of August, England would reopen its borders to travellers from the EU and North America, provided they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, it seems they might be able to skip quarantine as well. Vaccinated US and EU residents...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New UK coronavirus cases fall to lowest since July 4

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain reported 24,950 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 29,173 new cases on Sunday and the lowest daily total since July 4, government figures showed. An updated total for the number of deaths was not immediately available due to technical difficulties, the government...

