Cortes Jr. expected to start for New York against Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (38-67, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (56-49, third in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Alexander Wells (1-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (0-0, 1.93 ERA, .95 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Baltimore will face off on Tuesday.

The Yankees are 27-24 in home games in 2020. New York is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Joey Gallo leads the team with 55 total runs batted in.

The Orioles have gone 21-36 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .397 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the club with a .549 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Orioles won the last meeting 7-1. Jorge Lopez earned his third victory and Mullins went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Baltimore. Andrew Heaney took his eighth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rizzo leads the Yankees with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .461.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 19 home runs and is batting .259.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .213 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .238 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Darren O’Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Chris Gittens: (ankle).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Chris Davis: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.