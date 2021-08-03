A Perfect Week in Istanbul (recommendations and itinerary)

Villa Agape, Dubrovnik, Croatia (Vrbo): Dubrovnik is one of the most well-rounded destinations travelers will find. It’s packed with history, both of a serious nature (the Croatian war of independence) and that of a more cinematic variety (it was the setting for King’s Landing in Game of Thrones); it has plenty of attractions for visitors who like to be active, but will also be a dream location for those who prefer their vacation decisions to consist of which lounge chair to sit in now; and it has enough local food and wine delicacies to delight every palate. If this sounds like the destination for you—and let us remind you, we’ve already established it’s the destination for everyone—you can ratchet up that perfection by planning a stay at the Villa Agape, a dream Croatian oasis just outside the walls of Dubrovnik’s Old Town.