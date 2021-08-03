Cancel
A Perfect Week in Istanbul (recommendations and itinerary)

By Derek
Wandering Earl
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a trip planned to Istanbul or you might visit this grand city at some point, this perfect week in Istanbul post is for you…. During my 21 years of travel, I’ve visited Istanbul about 20 times. It’s a convenient place to stop for a few days in between other destinations and over the years, I’ve built up a long list of my favorite spots around the city that I love to return to over and over again. Right now I’m finishing up my latest visit to Istanbul and it was just as rewarding as every visit before it!

