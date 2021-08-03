Cool Off This Summer At These 6 Mississippi State Parks

This summer, when you need a respite from the summer heat, skip the water park and hit up a Mississippi state park! Much more than nature trails and campgrounds, the six state parks below boast everything from waterfalls and beaches to slides, splash pads, and pools.

1. Buccaneer State Park (Waveland)

2. Clarkco State Park (Quitman)

3. Paul B. Johnson State Park (Hattiesburg)

4. J.P. Coleman State Park (Iuka)

5. Roosevelt State Park (Morton)

6. Tishomingo State Park (Tishomingo)

Not only is Buccaneer State Park located on the beach, but it’s got its very own water park, Buccaneer Bay. The 4.5-acre water park features a couple of slides, a water playground, wave pool, activity pool, concession stand, and 10,000-square-foot sun deck and lounge area. For more information, clickAt Clarkco State Park, you’ll find a 65-acre fresh water lake that’s perfect for fishing and water sports. There’s also a zero-depth splash pad, which operates seasonally and is open daily. For more information, click here There are several ways to cool off at this state park. Soak up some sun at the sand beach and swimming area or spend some time on Geiger Lake, fishing, boating, and waterskiing. There’s also a splash pad. Situated on the shores of Geiger Lake, the 5,000-square-foot “water playground” boasts 37 water sprays and jets, a slide, and more. For more information, clickJ.P. Coleman State Park is centered around Pickwick Lake, a 47,500-acre freshwater lake with sparkling waters and a towering waterfall. A water enthusiast’s dream come true, the lake offers unparalleled sailing, swimming, skiing, and fishing. For more information, clickA great place for some water-related fun, Roosevelt State Park is home to a 2,600-square-foot pool and a 36-foot waterslide with five twisting turns. There’s also a lake, Shadow Lake, which offers fishing, boating, and water skiing. For more information, clickBoasting a terrain unlike any other in the state, Tishomingo State Park is filled with towering rock formations and several waterfalls, which are perfect for a quick refresh during a hike through the park. A canoe trip down Bear Creek is another great way to stay cool and soak in the park’s beauty. The park facilitates canoe trips and provides everything needed (canoes, paddles, lifejackets, and transportation) for a leisurely float. For more information, click

So, did you know about these parks? Or their water-related amenities? Did we miss your favorite state park? Tell us!

