Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Cool Off This Summer At These 6 Mississippi State Parks

By Daniella DiRienzo
Posted by 
Only In Mississippi
Only In Mississippi
 4 days ago

This summer, when you need a respite from the summer heat, skip the water park and hit up a Mississippi state park! Much more than nature trails and campgrounds, the six state parks below boast everything from waterfalls and beaches to slides, splash pads, and pools.

1. Buccaneer State Park (Waveland)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApI8Y_0bG2YW3100
mdwfp.com
Not only is Buccaneer State Park located on the beach, but it’s got its very own water park, Buccaneer Bay. The 4.5-acre water park features a couple of slides, a water playground, wave pool, activity pool, concession stand, and 10,000-square-foot sun deck and lounge area. For more information, click
here .

2. Clarkco State Park (Quitman)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAmHA_0bG2YW3100
mdwfp.com
At Clarkco State Park, you’ll find a 65-acre fresh water lake that’s perfect for fishing and water sports. There’s also a zero-depth splash pad, which operates seasonally and is open daily. For more information, click here
.

3. Paul B. Johnson State Park (Hattiesburg)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfys6_0bG2YW3100
mdwfp.com
There are several ways to cool off at this state park. Soak up some sun at the sand beach and swimming area or spend some time on Geiger Lake, fishing, boating, and waterskiing. There’s also a splash pad. Situated on the shores of Geiger Lake, the 5,000-square-foot “water playground” boasts 37 water sprays and jets, a slide, and more. For more information, click
here .

4. J.P. Coleman State Park (Iuka)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16lsNi_0bG2YW3100
Crystal Stanley/Google
J.P. Coleman State Park is centered around Pickwick Lake, a 47,500-acre freshwater lake with sparkling waters and a towering waterfall. A water enthusiast’s dream come true, the lake offers unparalleled sailing, swimming, skiing, and fishing. For more information, click
here .

5. Roosevelt State Park (Morton)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dvGN_0bG2YW3100
mdwfp.com
A great place for some water-related fun, Roosevelt State Park is home to a 2,600-square-foot pool and a 36-foot waterslide with five twisting turns. There’s also a lake, Shadow Lake, which offers fishing, boating, and water skiing. For more information, click
here .

6. Tishomingo State Park (Tishomingo)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqM71_0bG2YW3100
mdwfp.com
Boasting a terrain unlike any other in the state, Tishomingo State Park is filled with towering rock formations and several waterfalls, which are perfect for a quick refresh during a hike through the park. A canoe trip down Bear Creek is another great way to stay cool and soak in the park’s beauty. The park facilitates canoe trips and provides everything needed (canoes, paddles, lifejackets, and transportation) for a leisurely float. For more information, click
here .

So, did you know about these parks? Or their water-related amenities? Did we miss your favorite state park? Tell us!

These state parks aren’t the only places you can cool off this summer. Click here for water parks that’ll take your summer to a whole new level.

The post Cool Off This Summer At These 6 Mississippi State Parks appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 1

Only In Mississippi

Only In Mississippi

4K+
Followers
346
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Mississippi is for people who LOVE the Magnolia State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Waveland, MS
City
Tishomingo, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Quitman, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Parks#Water Sports#Summer Heat#Iuka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
Related
TravelPosted by
Only In Mississippi

There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Mississippi Spots

Is your summer itinerary lacking? If so, you’re in the right place! We scoured the state and found some great seasonal visits – from beaches and water parks to a winery tour and more. There’s truly no better place to spend summer than these 7 hidden spots in Mississippi. So, were you familiar with these […] The post There’s No Better Place To Spend Your Summer Than These 7 Hidden Mississippi Spots appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Watch Out Mississippi, Armyworms Are Back In Full Force

You can’t count on much these days, but you can count on Mother Nature. Proof can be found in the armyworms that are currently invading Mississippi. The creepy crawlers wreak havoc on residents’ yards every summer and fall, and this summer is no different. Well, it is a little different. For some reason, the armyworms […] The post Watch Out Mississippi, Armyworms Are Back In Full Force appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

An Old-Fashioned Country Store, The Village Mercantile In Mississippi Is As Charming As It Sounds

Rural Mississippi is full of country stores. Not many qualify as a destination, though, but that’s exactly what you’d call The Village Mercantile – a destination. And it’s a destination you’ll want to seek out since it doubles as a restaurant, where you can fill up on burgers, fried bologna, and more.   Ready to […] The post An Old-Fashioned Country Store, The Village Mercantile In Mississippi Is As Charming As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Thanks To The Cat Island Vacation Experience You Can Enjoy An Island Getaway Here In Mississippi

If staying on an island in a huge house sounds like your idea of a great getaway, you’ve got to book The Cat Island Vacation Experience. Offered by Shore Thing Charters, the vacay package includes accommodations – complete with a private chef – and transportation to and from Cat Island.   So, are you ready […] The post Thanks To The Cat Island Vacation Experience You Can Enjoy An Island Getaway Here In Mississippi  appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Dine Alongside The Beautiful Bogue Chitto River At Outpost Grill In Mississippi

For the most part, waterfront restaurants are on the fancier side – and have prices that match. But, what if we told you that we found a riverside restaurant with tasty, affordable grub AND a laidback setting? This type of place might sound like something from a culinary dream, but it’s real, and it’s officially […] The post Dine Alongside The Beautiful Bogue Chitto River At Outpost Grill In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

A Charming, Little-Known Water Park, You Should Beat The Summer Heat At Bogue Chitto Water Park In Mississippi

Usually, when you think of a water park, you think of slides, rides, and crowds. But, that’s not always the case. Mississippi is home to several natural water parks, like Bogue Chitto Water Park. Offering just as much fun as traditional water parks – minus hoards of people – it’s the perfect place to beat […] The post A Charming, Little-Known Water Park, You Should Beat The Summer Heat At Bogue Chitto Water Park In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

St. Mary Basilica Is A Pretty Place Of Worship In Mississippi

A common response of first-time visitors to St. Mary Basilica in downtown Natchez, Mississippi, is a feeling of being overwhelmed, having underestimated the impact of what they would see inside. As the oldest Catholic building still in use in the state, the basilica is considered the city’s central landmark, with its Gothic Revival architecture, historic […] The post St. Mary Basilica Is A Pretty Place Of Worship In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Grab Some Barbecue And Rent A Kayak At This Awesome Spot In Mississippi

Nothing will work up your appetite faster than a day out on the water. This may be a well-known fact, yet there aren’t many outfitters that serve great grub – in addition to renting the supplies needed to have some water-related fun. However, there is one spot where you can grab some great grub AND […] The post Grab Some Barbecue And Rent A Kayak At This Awesome Spot In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

This Unspoiled Beach In Mississippi Is Like A Dream Come True

A quiet, undeveloped beach sounds like paradise, doesn’t it? Well, we’ve got some great news for you – such a place exists, and it’s right here in Mississippi! Just a few miles from the state’s coastline, this unspoiled beach in Mississippi is like a dream come true. Are you ready to plan a visit to […] The post This Unspoiled Beach In Mississippi Is Like A Dream Come True appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

The Place In Mississippi That Makes You Feel Like You’ve Stepped Through A Magical Wardrobe

You may think Narnia and Mississippi have nothing in common. However, that’s not entirely true. There’s actually a place here in the Magnolia State that oozes Narnia-like qualities – so much so, that you’re sure to feel like you’ve stepped through a magical wardrobe. For more information, call the Monmouth Historic Inn at (601) 442-5852. […] The post The Place In Mississippi That Makes You Feel Like You’ve Stepped Through A Magical Wardrobe appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

The Most Unique Campsite In Mississippi That’s Pure Magic

Forget about pitching a tent. At the most unique campsite in Mississippi, you don’t need a tent, and that’s because it’s got a yurt! But not just any yurt. This yurt is spacious and stocked with everything from books and games to an antique piano. It’s pure magic! Well, what do you think? Are you […] The post The Most Unique Campsite In Mississippi That’s Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

You Won’t Find Better All-You-Can-Eat BBQ And Seafood Than At Mississippi’s The Front Porch

There are ordinary buffets and then there are extraordinary buffets. If you’re craving the latter, you won’t be disappointed with The Front Porch. Easily one of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in the state, it boasts a massive buffet of BBQ, seafood, and more. Don’t forget your appetite – you’ll definitely need it!   For more […] The post You Won’t Find Better All-You-Can-Eat BBQ And Seafood Than At Mississippi’s The Front Porch appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Big Creek Water Park Is One Of The Most Underrated Summer Destinations In Mississippi

Mississippi is home to several great water parks. The larger, well-known parks tend to get crowded during the hot days of summer, which is why it’s wise to seek out a smaller, lesser-known park. Lucky for you, we’ve got just the place – Big Creek Water Park. One of the most underrated summer destinations in […] The post Big Creek Water Park Is One Of The Most Underrated Summer Destinations In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Hop In Your Car And Take Grenada Lake Loop For An Incredible 50-Mile Scenic Drive In Mississippi

Mississippi isn’t exactly known for its diverse terrain. However, there’s more to the state than stretches of flat nothingness. And the Grenada Lake Loop serves as proof. Circling its namesake lake, the route is dotted with bluffs, which just so happen to provide some stellar views of the water below. Well, what do you think? […] The post Hop In Your Car And Take Grenada Lake Loop For An Incredible 50-Mile Scenic Drive In Mississippi appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Tishomingo State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Mississippi And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored

There are a lot of great state parks in Mississippi. However, only one can be the best, and according to Travel and Leisure, that distinction goes to Tishomingo State Park. It’s not hard to see why the park was picked. It boasts some of the most unique terrain in the entire state – and that’s […] The post Tishomingo State Park Is The Single Best State Park In Mississippi And It’s Just Waiting To Be Explored appeared first on Only In Your State.
Yazoo City, MSPosted by
Only In Mississippi

Head To The Delta Of Mississippi To Visit Ubon’s, A Charming, Old Fashioned Restaurant

When thinking of the Mississippi Delta, BBQ probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind…but that’s about to change. And that’s because it’s in the Delta that you’ll find Ubon’s, an award-winning BBQ restaurant that lives up to its reputation tenfold. For more information, call Ubon’s at (662) 716-7100. You can also visit the […] The post Head To The Delta Of Mississippi To Visit Ubon’s, A Charming, Old Fashioned Restaurant appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

After A Short Hiatus, Mississippi’s Favorite Donut Spot, TatoNut Donut Shop, Has Re-Opened

We’ve got some sweet news. After being closed for the first half of 2021, the TatoNut Donut Shop has finally re-opened. If you were already familiar with the famous donuts prior to the shop’s closure, you’ve undoubtedly missed them. And if you haven’t had the pleasure of sampling the sweet creations yet, now’s your chance! […] The post After A Short Hiatus, Mississippi’s Favorite Donut Spot, TatoNut Donut Shop, Has Re-Opened   appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 1

Community Policy