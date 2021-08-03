Cancel
Depoe Bay, OR

Raven Rocks Gallery opens in Depoe Bay

newslincolncounty.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are thrilled to announce the opening Raven Rocks Gallery at 110 N Hwy. 101,#1B, right next door to the Remax office (across the street from the whale fountain). The gallery features the artwork of owners Mary Jo Oxrieder and DM Windwalker Taibi (Doug), as well as eight additional regional artists representing a wide array of styles and media. Our opening offerings include oil, acrylic, watercolor and mixed media paintings, stained glass mosaics, beach style jewelry, hand woven tapestry wall hangings, hand spun yarns, stone and bronze sculpture, batik “lucky fish” and “scrapper” dolls, mineral specimens and hand cut gem & beach stones, hand thrown pottery and much more to be added as we get going. We also offer prints and blank note cards based on our artwork, and pride ourselves on a vast range of pricing including a large selection of affordable original art. Our gallery is a casual, comfortable place with a peaceful and welcoming atmosphere. Enjoy artwork never before seen on the Oregon Coast, plus one of the best whale watching views of Depoe Bay right outside our front windows (we have chairs for your enjoyment). Plus, we’ll be demonstrating much of the work we do in the gallery on most days we are open, which will include weaving, spinning yarn, knitting and more. We warmly welcome everyone into our handicapped accessible space, so come by and say hi, meet us and see what we’re all about. Mary Jo & Doug.

www.newslincolncounty.com

