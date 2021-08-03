GW Canyon: One Big Mess

Downtown Des Moines is going to look much different next year, due in part to a $29 million sewer project through much of MLK Parkway.What's happening: The city is starting to alert nearby businesses and city event planners about the DSM Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) project, which is slated to get underway in the coming months.Why it matters: Construction will close some of downtown DSM's busiest streets for almost a year."This is going to be very disruptive and you're going to hear a lot about this project," WRA director Scott Hutchens warned the City Council last month.Details: The WRA's...