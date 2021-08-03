Cancel
Environment

GW Canyon: One Big Mess

kdnk.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s the environment, stupid … those were not Colorado Governor Jared Polis’s exact words during a press conference Monday, but he linked climate change to the extreme damage recently sustained by I70 through Glenwood Canyon. KDNK’s Morgan Neely has more.

