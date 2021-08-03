Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ID

Aug. 3 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers’ Opinions

Lewiston Morning Tribune
 6 days ago

The false prophets of radically extreme environmentalists always claim that if their agenda is not be followed, the result will be extinction. For example, in 1999 Trout Unlimited and some other extremist organizations took out a full-page ad in the New York Times claiming that if the four lower Snake River Dams were not breached, salmon runs in the Snake River system would likely be extinct by 2017.

lmtribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ID
Society
Local
Idaho Society
City
Lewiston, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Marx
Person
Mark Levin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#News Media#Communism#Democrats#Censorship#Trout Unlimited#The New York Times#The Lewiston Tribune#Democratic#Marxist#American#Yahoo News#Congress#Hb 1#Fbi#Antifa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Times-Herald

Letter to the Editor: Bipartisanship important when defending our Constitution

Bipartisanship important when defending our Constitution. You won’t find me defending any Republican hardly at all on matters facing America when it comes to issues in Congress. But, in matters considering bipartisanship facing the very importance of defending our Constitution, I have to give my strongest support to two important GOP Congress people for their efforts in doing the jobs that they were elected to do and not to partisan politics. It seems to me that the main object of our elected officials, is to do their jobs and represent the people, no matter the consequence it may serve for their own benefit. It takes a brave soul to stand up against their own party and place their oath of office of serving the people, before serving their oath of party loyalty. Cheney and Kinzinger appear unfazed by any threats of retribution from their GOP colleagues and are solely focused on upholding their oath to the Constitution and getting the facts of the events of Jan. 6. That’s what’s on the forefront of their mind. This is a democracy-defending moment by them and no matter the consequences of these two in their own party, it shows me that they stand for democracy and that they were elected to do their job and represent the views of the people. We all saw with our own eyes what happened on Jan. 6. If we, as American citizens, truly believe in our system of government, we want to find out why this happened and we want to see that something like this never happens again. I praise those two Republicans for doing their job. All Americans should be proud of these two heroic Congress people for standing up for the rights of all citizens and not just their party. No matter what one’s politics is, we must all applause those those who truly think of their constituents first and not their party when it comes to defending American democracy.
Politicshannapub.com

Letter to the Editor: Something very wrong in our country

Time. It gets away from you. I have written many letters to the editor over the last 20 years. I write because I care deeply about our country. If I see something going on, that I think is good for the country, or something that maybe harmful to the country, I write about it. I can’t tell anyone what to do or what not to do. But I can call attention to events, both misleading events and factual events.
ElectionsJournal & Topics

Letter To Our Editor: Arguments On Both Sides Of Voting Laws

Texas Democrats do not want more liberal voting rules changed and walked out to prevent a vote on possible changes to add restrictions to prevent fraud and for verifications of voter identities. One reason for this disagreement could be that current U.S. citizens that immigrated here tend to favor the Democrats’ stand on this subject and probably vote Democratic.
Bozeman, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Acknowledge the unjust actions of our predecessors

Exactly 52 years ago, I found myself standing in front of a South Korean hardware store outside Osan Air Base. The crowd of Koreans and I were mesmerized by what we were watching on the TV in the window: Neil Armstrong was descending from the lunar module, about to take that leap for mankind. At that moment, I couldn’t have been prouder to be an American.
Facebookoglecountylife.com

Use facts, not attacks in letters

We know this is true, right? We see it in our daily lives, we read about it and if we are on social media it is in our faces pretty much 24/7. Look, sometimes there is nothing better than getting some things off of your chest. A good rant can make you feel better and really clear your head. Complaining is a very human and specifically American thing to do. We complain loudly and a lot.
PharmaceuticalsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Right-wing media brainwashes the anti-vaccine crowd

The article “In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high” (July 1) about vaccine hesitancy in Washington County offered another exhibit in the case to be made about how conservative media propaganda is disguised as news. Several individuals in the story mentioned all the “lies” by government officials as a reason for distrust of the vaccine. One vaccine skeptic said Fox News had veered too far left (maybe because Sean Hannity came out in support of vaccinations?). Other conspiracy fictions also were mentioned.
U.S. PoliticsRocky Mount Telegram

Rob Schofield: Decades of anti-government propaganda take their toll

That’s at the heart of the explanation provided by millions of Americans these days who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or even to wear masks. While these doubters and deniers advance all manner of more specific rationales —that the vaccines and masks are part of a monstrous conspiracy to control everyone’s lives.
Lewis County, WAChronicle

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to Those Who Make Our Voices Heard

I read the comments from Coralee and Chad Taylor on July 30 in which they described their work with The Chronicle and their simple statement of gratitude to Jenifer LaFromboise Falcon for her decision to help. It made me think about all the times I should have thanked someone, but didn't. And the first will be a thank you to the Taylors for continuing to publish The Chronicle.
WorldBakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Don't become like Hungary

I have to comment on Fox News and their commentator Tucker Carlson. Carlson and Fox News decided to spend the whole week in Hungary interviewing Viktor Orban, the anti-democratic prime minister of Hungary. His own political party attacks the human rights of LGBT people, reducing the independence of the press,...
Waterloo, IAWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Marxist peril threatens America

To know and understand Karl Marx and Freidrich Engels and their infamous 1848 book “The Communist Manifesto,” is to appreciate the enormous evils inflicted on humanity by the likes of Stalin, etc. This destructive ideology has had a profound influence on our republic as well. Various efforts to expose and...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Levin: BLM and Antifa are the 'militia wing' of the Democrat Party

Black Lives Matter and Antifa "thugs" now serve in the "militia wing" of the Democratic Party, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin said on his show Sunday. Levin began his opening monologue with a focus on "soft tyranny," warning viewers that it is "getting increasingly more aggressive" in the United States.
Congress & CourtsBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: Stewardship act would sustain our outdoor economy

In 2017, Montana’s outdoor recreation economy generated 7.1 billion dollars. Two years later, Montana Sen. Jon Tester introduced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA), a piece of federal legislation to bolster Montana’s economy by protecting 80,000 acres of land for conservation, recreation, and restoration. Ninety-eight percent of Montanans believe that the outdoor recreation economy is important to Montana’s economic future. With thousands of acres dedicated to snowmobiling, mountain biking, hiking, and fishing, the BCSA is a tangible step toward further sustaining this outdoor recreation economy.
Presidential ElectionPasadena Star-News

To understand liberal media bias, look to Noam Chomsky

On Aug. 8, 2016, in the run-up to the presidential election, The New York Times published an article by its media columnist Jim Rutenberg calling on reporters to “to throw out the textbook of American journalism” in favor of an “oppositional” approach to covering then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Rutenberg argued...
ScienceLynchburg News and Advance

Community Viewpoint: Respectful, reasoned political discourse?

Call me an aging Victorian. I am about to channel Queen Victoria: “We are not amused” by the current level of political discourse. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi calls Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy a “moron” for tweeting that “the threat of bringing back masks is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to live in a perpetual pandemic state.” McCarthy jokes (?) that when he gets Pelosi’s job he’ll find it hard not to hit her with the speaker’s gavel.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Please get vaccinated, for our children

If you haven't gotten a COVID-19 vaccination, please think again. Because your decision on this is about to begin killing children. We have no idea if these bright young humans will be Republicans or Democrats when they grow up, but we know it is important that they do grow up and continue the progress of the human species. When I say you may kill them, remember that children under the age of 12 can't currently be vaccinated. And the Billings School Board has decided not to mandate masks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy