CONWAY – The preseason recognition keeps pouring in for the Chanticleers on the gridiron. Coastal Carolina seniors Isaiah Likely and D’Jordan Strong were both named to the 2021 College Football America Group of 5 Starting Lineup, the publication announced on July 25. In addition, Likely was named to the 2021 College Football America Preseason Dream Team Starting Lineup on July 25 and Strong was named to the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list, the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame (OSHOF) and Jim Thorpe Association released July 26.