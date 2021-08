On Saturday, August 7th at about 7:23pm Seward County Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire after a lighting strike on Road 4 just East of Road K. Units arrived on scene to find heavy smoke across the roadway with zero visibility and 5 acres of vegetation on fire threatening one residential structure. The residents evacuated on their own at the time of the fire. The fire was contained and extinguished. The department responded with 1 chief officer, 1 engine and 1 water tender and 2 firefighters.