Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Who do you think wins OBPOY for Detroit?

By JWNagy
Pride Of Detroit
 6 days ago

For those who don't know, OBPOY stands for 'Offensive Breakout Player of the Year.' This upcoming season, it's pretty clear that the Lions will need a miracle to be above .500 across their gauntlet of a schedule that's ranked as the 7th toughest throughout the league, 3rd if you don't count other NFC North teams. The Lions have a boatload of gaps that they'll have to fill over the course of the next few seasons, but today, I want to talk about breakout players on the offensive side of the ball.

www.prideofdetroit.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Lions#American Football#Obpoy#Nfc North
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Detroit Lions: Trey Flowers thinking about winning, not a rebuild

Trey Flowers, Detroit Lions (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images) One of the biggest questions hovering around the Detroit Lions as they prepare to kick off training camp this week is if this team is capable of winning now despite being in the middle of a rebuild. While that’s a matter of debate for fans and media pundits, the answer is clear for someone like defensive end Trey Flowers.
NFLPride Of Detroit

Report: Detroit Lions to host nickel CB Nickell Robey-Coleman for visit Monday

According to a report from Josina Anderson, the Detroit Lions are scheduled to host free agent cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman for a visit on Monday. Robey-Coleman is an eight-year veteran in the NFL and typically plays in the nickel, though he has some versatility Both the Lions’ front office and coaching staff know him well, as Robey-Coleman played for the Los Angeles Rams from 2017 to 2019. That means he was coached by current Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and signed with the Rams while Lions general manager Brad Holmes and assistant general manager Ray Agnew were both in Los Angeles’ front office.
NFLPride Of Detroit

5 standouts from the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field scrimmage

The Detroit Lions held their annual Ford Field practice in front of about a half-filled lower bowl of fans. It was the first time fans have been able to watch the Lions inside the downtown Detroit stadium since the end of the 2019 season. For the first hour, the practice...
NFLUSA Today

Lions waive TE Jake Hausmann

Hours after filling the 90-man roster by signing free agent DT Miles Brown, the Detroit Lions once again have another opening. The Lions waived undrafted rookie tight end Jake Hausmann on Friday, per the NFL’s transaction wire. Hausmann signed with the team after the draft but struggled to make a...
NFLPride Of Detroit

Sunday open thread: Will the Lions keep three quarterbacks this year?

One of the more interesting camp battles this year has been for the backup quarterback position. The Detroit Lions signed Tim Boyle to a one-year deal this offseason and while he’s been the favorite to be Jared Goff’s backup, he hasn’t exactly distanced himself from David Blough. At camp, the two have alternated days as the No. 2 quarterback. So what are the chances the Lions decide to keep both and go with three QBs?
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLNOLA.com

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'devastated' after hearing Michael Thomas' surgery news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't hide his feelings Saturday as they pertained to star receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas — who would have been a main target for both Winston and quarterback Taysom Hill during their battle for the starting spot — needed ankle surgery in June and could very well be out for a lengthy amount of time as he recovers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Rams Star Shares ‘Disgusting’ Play From Matthew Stafford At Practice

The buzz around Matthew Stafford’s arrival in Los Angeles this year is palpable. Fans and analysts have raved about the veteran quarterback’s expected impact on the Rams’ offense — and so too have the players within the organization. Earlier this week during a training camp press conference, LA wide receiver...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 quarterbacks Colts won’t trade for to replace Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts are caught in a very uncomfortable in-between position on Carson Wentz. The team’s starting quarterback could be out for as little as five weeks, but he could miss as many as 12, per reports from Monday morning. With Wentz opting for surgery, the team is surely hoping the signal-caller can miss no more than one or two games to start the NFL season, but if he has to miss anything more than that, the prospects for the season are severely endangered.
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams Camp: Matthew Stafford Injury Update

After being eliminated in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year by the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Rams knew it needed to try and upgrade the quarterback position. By trading for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the offseason, the Rams pushed its chips all in and...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Player Reportedly Dead At 36

Tragedy has reportedly struck the Michigan football family. According to reports, a former Wolverines football player has tragically passed away at the age of 36. The former Michigan defensive back reportedly passed away suddenly. Cincinnati.com confirmed the tragic news earlier this week. Northern Kentucky is mourning the loss of one...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLField Gulls

DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett reveal who they think the funniest Seahawks are

Two Seahawks players who we know like to have a laugh are Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf. Despite their somewhat dissimilar personalities, the two have often been seen cracking jokes to one another or to the media at press conferences. This week, we heard from both Metcalf and Lockett on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy