Who do you think wins OBPOY for Detroit?
For those who don't know, OBPOY stands for 'Offensive Breakout Player of the Year.' This upcoming season, it's pretty clear that the Lions will need a miracle to be above .500 across their gauntlet of a schedule that's ranked as the 7th toughest throughout the league, 3rd if you don't count other NFC North teams. The Lions have a boatload of gaps that they'll have to fill over the course of the next few seasons, but today, I want to talk about breakout players on the offensive side of the ball.www.prideofdetroit.com
