The state’s COVID numbers are headed in the wrong direction just as K-12 schools open for the start of the year. We have agreed with many of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ main views on getting kids back to school during the COVID pandemic. Like the governor, we were early supporters of opening brick-and mortar facilities at the beginning of the 2020 school year. We, like him, embraced giving parents a choice of having kids attend in-person or remotely. We both extolled the many advantages of in-person learning and warned how closing schools would have dire consequences for students, especially ones on the educational margins. The message was be nimble and be flexible — but be open.