Author discusses her book on the history of student loans -- and of missed opportunities that left students awash in debt.

Hope College, located in Holland, Michigan, recently announced extremely ambitious plans to raise $1 billion over the next 10 years to increase its endowment so that it could then offer free tuition to all of its students. Hope’s announcement caught my attention because I have never heard of another college or university attempting to become tuition free by significantly increasing its endowment. On the one hand, the idea seems slightly crazy — can they actually raise that much money — but on the other hand, it seems like such an obviously brilliant idea that I wonder why no one else has attempted it. I suspect that fear of failing to achieve such an ambitious target is a strong deterrent.