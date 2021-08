Like many others, I went into higher education administration with a goal of ensuring that college be equally available to all. Ultimately, as the chief academic officer of the City University of New York system for six years, I had the opportunity to establish and maintain many academic policies for hundreds of thousands of students -- all directed, I thought, at providing the best possible education for every student. However, I now understand, due to my own and others’ research, that some of the commonplace policies that I initiated, maintained and promoted were, and are, structurally racist.