The 76th annual Wall Lake Farm Festival is scheduled for next weekend, and organizers are looking to make up for lost time after last year’s celebration was condensed into a single day due to the pandemic. This year’s event is scheduled to begin on Friday, Aug. 13 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 15. Brandon Aschinger, one of the Farm Festival’s planners, says this might be the largest festival they’ve had since it started following the end of World War II.