Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Mills alumnae fight the college's potential acquisition

By Emma Whitford
Inside Higher Ed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMills College announced four months ago that it would no longer admit new students. Two months later, officials said the private, nonprofit California college was considering a potential acquisition by Northeastern University. A coalition of Mills alumnae, faculty members, students and some trustees say the college’s financial situation may not warrant such extreme measures -- and they’re pulling out the stops to slow down the fast-moving process.

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wheelock College#Alumnae#College Board#Berkeley Research Group#Northeastern University#Save Mills College#Mills College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CollegesBayInsider

Rally to save Mills College held by graduate students

The Mills College Alumni Association says it's demanding transparency about the college's pending merger with Northeastern University. The group has filed a motion in court asking college administrators to turn over thousands of pages in financial documents as part of their effort to keep the school open.
Oakland, CABayInsider

Court ruling temporarily blocks Mills College merger with Northeastern

OAKLAND, Calif. - Mills College in Oakland has temporarily been blocked from moving forward with its plans to merge with Northeastern University in Boston after a trustee alleged the school was withholding information about the merger. Mills College began formal talks to merge with Northeastern in June. In March, the...
Carlisle, PAdickinson.edu

Dickinson College Alumna Delivers USAWC Commencement Address

Grads urged to think critically, lead strategically. Speaking at the U.S. Army War College (USAWC) bandstand in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Friday morning, Lt. Gen. Laura Anibal Potter ’89 assessed the unique challenges of the current moment and the skills and mindset needed to tackle the good work ahead. Potter, who studied...
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

RIT alumna donates over $1M to Saunders College expansion

A $1.25 million gift to Saunders College of Business from Rochester Institute of Technology alumna Susan Riedman Holliday, vice chair of RIT’s board of trustees, will help fund the planned building expansion breaking ground this fall. The gift will fund the creation of a 6,000 square foot, fourth-floor event space...
Oakland, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Controversial Mills College merger temporarily halted by judge

A judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking Mills College, the historic women's campus in Oakland, from immediately affiliating with Northeastern University and going co-ed — plans that had shocked and angered many students and alumnae when they were announced in June. The order issued Thursday pauses the affiliation...
Collegesaudacy.com

Judge halts Mills College, Northeastern University merger

A movement to merge Mills College, the historic women’s campus in Oakland, and Boston’s Northeastern University was halted on Thursday. A judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the union on Aug. 5, after it a member of the school's board of trustees revealed that Mills College was allegedly withholding information.
Collegeshoodline.com

Judge halts Mills College merger with co-ed school

Oakland liberal arts university Mills College is arguably one of the Bay Area’s most historically significant educational institutions. Established in 1852, it was America’s first women’s college west of the Rocky Mountains, and in 2014 was the first women’s college to accept transgender women students. To this day, Mills College remains one of only 37 surviving women’s colleges in the U.S.
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

How Universities in Boston Are Preparing for the Delta Variant

With the delta variant spreading and the fall semester looming, colleges across Massachusetts are scrambling to make decisions about COVID-19 protocols. Boston University, MIT and Harvard have all decided to keep their indoor mask mandates in place. Students and staff will be required to mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Colleges and Universities Need More Rappers

When Princeton University’s classics program recently decided it will no longer require Greek or Latin for admission, some people expressed dismay at the change, feeling that the university’s attempt to attract a more diverse student body would make the program less rigorous and diminish the value of the degree. But while the ability to read a text -- classic or not -- in the language in which it was written is invaluable, it is only one of many skills that contribute to deep and productive student engagement. We should also consider how the worlds of language that prospective students inhabit and navigate already prepare them for university study.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Davidson President to Depart

Davidson College president Carol Quillen will leave the North Carolina liberal arts college after the next academic year, the institution announced Thursday. “Quillen will complete 11 years of guiding historic and uplifting changes at the liberal arts college,” the college said in a press release. “The student body grew more diverse, socioeconomically and racially. The endowment topped $1 billion. Applications reached record numbers.”
Arkansas StateInside Higher Ed

Students at Arkansas Want Mask Mandate

Students at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville want the state to change a ban on mask mandates, KNWA News reported. Coleman Warren, the student body president, said Act 1002, which bans mask mandates in Arkansas, puts students at risk. “Repeal this act, because we think it should be up to the discretion of the university to make this decision,” he said.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

How remediation and transfer policies increase structural racism in higher ed (opinion)

Like many others, I went into higher education administration with a goal of ensuring that college be equally available to all. Ultimately, as the chief academic officer of the City University of New York system for six years, I had the opportunity to establish and maintain many academic policies for hundreds of thousands of students -- all directed, I thought, at providing the best possible education for every student. However, I now understand, due to my own and others’ research, that some of the commonplace policies that I initiated, maintained and promoted were, and are, structurally racist.
Wilson, NCjocoreport.com

3 File For Wilson’s Mills Mayor

The extended filing period for mayor in Wilson’s Mills ended on Friday, July 23rd. The original deadline was Friday, July 16th but was extended one additional week after no one filed before the first deadline had passed. Last week, three candidates filed for the office. Fleta A. Byrd, Phillip A....
Baltimore, MDInside Higher Ed

Professor Sentenced in Pay-for-Grades Scheme

Edward Ennels, a former professor of mathematics at Baltimore City Community College, pleaded guilty to bribery in a scheme involving students’ grades, Maryland attorney general Brian Frosh said Thursday. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with nine years suspended and five years’ probation upon release, plus $60,000 in restitution.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KDHL AM 920

University of Minnesota Professors Call for Vaccine Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A growing number of professors and staff at the University of Minnesota are calling on the school to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations this fall. Many faculty members say they are anxious about returning to the classroom as COVID-19 cases are surging due to the delta variant of the virus. More than 500 people have signed a letter supporting a vaccine mandate.
Collegesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Valparaiso University requiring students, staff to get COVID-19 vaccine

Aug. 5—VALPARAISO — Valparaiso University is requiring all students, staff and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the start of fall semester. Full-time, part-time and audit students needed to be vaccinated by Aug. 1, according to the university website. The same timeline applied for faculty and staff. With that,...
Carlinville, ILThe State Journal

Karla McCain named as provost at Blackburn College

Karla McCain was recently named provost at Blackburn College in Carlinville. McCain started her position at Blackburn, one of only 10 federally recognized work colleges and the only program fully managed by students, earlier this week. As the institution’s leading academic officer, McCain will be part of the president’s leadership...
CollegesInside Higher Ed

COVID-19 Roundup: A Shifting State of Play

The University of Maine System announced Wednesday that it will require all students taking in-person classes or involved in on-campus activities during the fall semester to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move was a switch in policy prompted by the increasing cases of people infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the country and in Maine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy