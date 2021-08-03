Mills alumnae fight the college's potential acquisition
Mills College announced four months ago that it would no longer admit new students. Two months later, officials said the private, nonprofit California college was considering a potential acquisition by Northeastern University. A coalition of Mills alumnae, faculty members, students and some trustees say the college’s financial situation may not warrant such extreme measures -- and they’re pulling out the stops to slow down the fast-moving process.www.insidehighered.com
