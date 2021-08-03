Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

‘A Recipe for Disaster’

By Elizabeth Redden
Inside Higher Ed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyndziakVideo/iStock/Getty Images Plus — A new statement organized by the American College Health Association and signed by more than two dozen higher education organizations decries state-level restrictions barring colleges from requiring vaccination against COVID-19 or other public health measures such as mask wearing or surveillance testing. The statement describes such restrictions as “dangerous” and calls on government authorities “to empower colleges and universities to use every available public health tool to protect campuses and neighboring communities from a COVID-19 surge this fall.”

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Arizona State University#Private Colleges#State#Republican#Acha#Indiana University#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Tahlequah, OKHuntsville Item

Passing of virus misinformation worries Northeastern Oklahoma doctor

TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma – Health professionals in Northeastern Oklahoma say misinformation on COVID-19 spreads almost as quickly as the virus itself, and those who don’t double-check their information aren’t holding back with their propaganda. Tahlequah city officials have updated the public about the virus during the past two City Council meetings....
CollegesInside Higher Ed

COVID-19 Roundup: A Shifting State of Play

The University of Maine System announced Wednesday that it will require all students taking in-person classes or involved in on-campus activities during the fall semester to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The move was a switch in policy prompted by the increasing cases of people infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the country and in Maine.
Florida Statefloridasportsman.com

Florida, the Disaster State

Leading in infections just means we'll be done with it sooner. You guys are always whining about keeping people out. Maybe turn this into a Don't Visit Florida ad. Humans are parasitic by nature....we keep consuming our life sustaining environment in the name of something we call progress......that's all we know.
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Cobb & Douglas Public Health makes statement on school COVID-19 protocols

Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 protocols followed by the two local school systems:. Statement regarding schools and their COVID-19 policies and quarantine protocol. Cobb & Douglas Public Health strives to provide local public and private school leaders with the most accurate information on COVID-19...
Public Healthprweek.com

Public health experts call on CDC to improve comms strategy

In May, as the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. continued to rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance to note that fully vaccinated people could resume normal activities without wearing a mask. While some experts expressed concern that the new guidelines were issued prematurely, the number of mask-wearers in public and indoor spaces plummeted within weeks.
Public HealthMarshall News Messenger

The Role of CDC and Public Health in AFM Surveillance | Part II

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association (SRNA) present part two of a podcast about the relationship between healthcare providers, state health departments and CDC in supporting acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) surveillance. Hear from Dr. Janell Routh of CDC, Emily Spence Davizon of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and Dr. Ben Greenberg of UT Southwestern Medical Center. Together they discuss how surveillance and research are essential to helping improve the outcomes of future patients diagnosed with AFM. They also explain whether experts expect an AFM outbreak in 2021, and what they are doing to prepare for possible new cases.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said Four Words Every American Should Hear

The CDC now recommends even vaccinated people wear their masks indoors in areas with a high or substantial transmission of COVID-19. That means most of the South and many counties throughout America are not safe. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with PBS's Judy Woodruff and gave this big warning about where we are now—and how you can protect yourself and your family. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Florida StateSeattle Times

‘Freedom,’ Florida and the delta-variant disaster

Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, isn’t stupid. He is, however, ambitious and supremely cynical. So when he says things that sound stupid, it’s worth asking why. And his recent statements on COVID-19 help us understand why so many Americans are still dying or getting severely ill from the disease. The...
EducationWAFF

Back-to-school toolkit created by Department of Public Health

Senator Tommy Tuberville said on Wednesday officials in each school district should make the decision to require masks based on their own research. More details on the newly released ADPH COVID toolbox. Updated: 16 hours ago. WAFF's Tiffany Thompson reporting. Health. UAB doctor on delta variant: 'a powder keg of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy