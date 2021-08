The stock market rally gained ground amid a heavy earnings slate and other news, with the Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones all hitting record highs. Square (SQ) soared on a $29 billion deal to enter the "pay later" financing market. ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), Datadog (DDOG) and HubSpot (HUBS) led big earnings moves by software makers. But there were earnings losers, such as Etsy (ETSY). General Motors (GM) plunged on a raised 2021 EPS forecast that was still below analyst targets. Growth stocks led until Friday, when a strong jobs report and rising Treasury yields shifted investor focus toward financials.