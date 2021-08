Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (COVID-19) could be activated on Thursday when first eligible. Yelich is feeling better after experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms last week. He will undergo testing Wednesday and, if cleared, Yelich will be allowed to report to the ballpark Thursday. However, the Brewers may want to give their star outfielder a couple days to ease back into things. Tyrone Taylor has seen an increase in playing time during Yelich's absence.