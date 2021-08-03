Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Happy #TRT – Tummy Rub Tuesday (Week 365)

By Marc-André
katzenworld.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe easiest way to enter is by sending them in via info@katzenworld.co.uk. Or just leave a comment with a link to the post / photo you’d like us to use on this blog post. These two adorable cuties are joining us from the Clark Family Handbook. 🙂. Effie is back...

katzenworld.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trt#Photo Story#Cat#All Of Us#Do You Want To#The Clark Family Handbook#Lemons And Spoons#Blog#Wordpress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

Purrsday Poetry: Angel Cat

Today’s Purrsday Poetry post comes from Patricia Carragon. Two shining stars, like jewels from winter’s sky,. never saw those rare jewels from winter’s sky— the angel cat that lived beneath a car. She’d sit and watch a scene of passing legs–- her face was like a mask that’s carved from...
Economyfairfieldcitizenonline.com

How to Keep Your Customers Happy (Even If They're Wrong)

Knowing your customers and putting them first is fundamental to any growth strategy. More and more, companies use approaches like dynamic segmentation to learn who their customers are and to market and communicate in highly targeted and more cost-effective ways to specific groups. Those types of strategies make it obvious that not all buyers are created equal and show how important it is to measure what matters. Yet, sometimes customers are unhappy even when you’ve done everything well.
Food & DrinksNBC Los Angeles

Happy National Chocolate Chip Cookie (and Cupcake) Day

That's a question best left to the philosophers, dreamers, and pundits, as long as they have plenty of time available to ponder and debate this multi-layered topic. But we'll cut to the gooey center of the matter, lickety-split: When the cookie contains chocolate chips. For the chocolate chip cookie, that...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Today's Dylan Dreyer unveils stunning living room in new pregnancy snap

Today host Dylan Dreyer shared a new look inside her home in New York as she posted a new photo on her birthday. The pregnant TV star and her husband Brian Fichera already share two young sons Calvin and Ollie, but they are preparing to welcome another baby – and their house is the perfect spot to raise a family.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
LifestylePosted by
Upworthy

Brother makes stunning prom dress for sister from scratch as family couldn't afford to rent one

A brother from the Philippines won hearts across social media last year after he shared the stunning prom dress he created for his sister. Maverick Francisco Oyao—a college student from Zamboanga City—went above and beyond to make his sister, Lu Asey, happy after learning that their parents wouldn't be able to afford a ball gown for her junior and senior prom. Determined to give Lu a dress and a prom experience she could cherish for years to come, Maverick took it upon himself to design and sew an elaborate winter ball gown from scratch.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother DELETES 14-year-old influencer daughter's social media account with 1.7 MILLION followers because 'it's not healthy' to judge yourself on 'online feedback'

The mother of a 14-year-old influencer in Brazil has taken a drastic step and deleted her daughter's social media accounts after describing TikTok and Instagram as 'unhealthy'. Mother Fernanda Rocha Kanner said she did not want her daughter Valentina judging herself on 'online feedback'. Valentina, known online as Nina Rios,...
InternetPosted by
Daily Mail

Facebook BANS team of NYU engineering students and professors who designed browser extension to reveal data on political ads

A group of New York University researchers say they have been banned from Facebook for looking into political ad transparency and misinformation on the ubiquitous social network. Members of the NYU Tandon School of Engineering, who call themselves Cybersecurity for Democracy (CFD) created Ad Observer, a browser plug-in that automatically...
LifestyleElite Daily

August Will Be A Golden Month For 3 Zodiac Signs

August has officially arrived, fanning the flames of Leo season. Embrace the golden and glimmering vibrations of this fixed fire sign, because it could help you tap into your creativity, as well as unleash your ability to let loose and have fun. Everything simply feels more alive when the sun is in Leo, which is probably due to the fact that the sun literally rules over Leo. In this zodiac sign, the sun always shines brightest and boldest, which is one reason why August 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Virgo. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under any of the aforementioned trio, you better get ready for a grand time.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Quarantine: Now All Inhibitions Fall

A few weeks ago the lightning engagement, now the first joint quarantine. Home lockdown for Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Travis Barker (45)!. “Ten days of quarantine,” writes the oldest Kardashian sister on Instagram to a photo that shows her and her loved one in the bathroom. Did the TV starlet and Travis get infected with Corona? Or just one of the two? Or have they had contact with a sick person and therefore have to be taken out of circulation as a precaution? Kourtney leaves that open.
KidsMic

Bragging about not bathing your kids is a blatant act of white privilege

During the last couple of weeks, celebrities such as Kristen Bell and Ashton Kutcher have bragged about how they don’t feel the need to bathe themselves or their children unless they’re visibly dirty or stinky. Jake Gyllenhaal also piped up by saying: “More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times … I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves.”
Travelpurewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: August 1 to August 7

As we continue to emerge from the wreckage that was 2020, it’s important to address the role that each of us has to play in rebuilding our community. This week’s astrology is defined by the sun (our life force) opposing Saturn (our sense of responsibility) on the 2nd. This aspect is about taking bold action that benefits the collective. It’s about sacrificing our pride for the greater good. No wonder it’s found in the birth chart of celebs like Dolly Parton, Prince and Whitney Houston, whose star power stands the test of time. Like the sense of wonder and wholeness that comes from a clarifying meditation session, this week we have the opportunity to meet our most authentic selves.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead shares emotional family news

Christina Haack's ex-husband Ant Anstead brought his fans to tears this week after he documented his emotional reunion with his children after nearly a year apart. The Wheeler Dealers star finally made it back home to the UK after travel restrictions amid the pandemic forced him to stay in America for the past 12 months. The last time Ant saw his children in person was in late summer 2020.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Isabel Roloff Shares Sad, Cryptic Post – Is Everything Okay?

Isabel Roloff, Little People, Big World star Jacob’s wife, shared a concerning post on her Instagram Stories on Thursday night. This isn’t the first time she’s shared vague posts on social media, though. As we previously reported, Isabel posted on her stories asking for prayers, but she failed to give her followers any context for the prayer request. Later, she gave an update, reassuring her 100,000 followers that everything was okay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy