The Good Health Gym or Spa $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Listen to the Junkies all week for your chance to win a $50 Smashburger Gift Card. Enjoy Smashburger’s signature Certified Angus Beef burgers grilled in the open kitchen easily viewable by customers in line, grilled and crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers and fresh crisp salads. Signature side items include Brussels sprouts and rosemary, garlic & olive oil SmashFries®. For a sweet treat, customers can also enjoy hand-spun milkshakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. Smashburger’s breakfast menu includes an Egg & Cheese Sandwich on toasted brioche served plain or with either bacon or sausage; a Breakfast Smashburger, topped with an egg, bacon and aged cheddar on toasted brioche, and Breakfast Tots.
Comments / 0