News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Second-quarter revenue for Merko Ehitus was EUR 86 million and net profit was EUR 6.4 million. The revenue for first half increased by 12% to EUR 146 million and net profit by 19% to EUR 9.8 million. This year, Merko has sold nearly 150 apartments this year and launched the construction of more than 800 apartments.