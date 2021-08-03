Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Publication of eQ Plc's 2021 half year financial report and invitation to result presentation

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 3 August 2021, at 10:45 a.m. eQ Plc will publish its January-June 2021 half year financial report on Tuesday 10 August 2021 at around 8:00 a.m. eQ will present the result to press, investors and analysts in a press conference to be held on 10 August 2021 at 11:00 a.m. The press conference will held via webcast. The webcast participation requires a registration.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Private Equity Funds#Financial Report#Stocks#Eq Plc#Streetinsider Premium#Finnish#Eq#Cfo#Nasdaq Helsinki#Eq Group#Eq Asset Management#Advium Corporate Finance#Www Eq Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Stack Capital Group Inc. Reports Q2-2021 Financial Results and Announces Presentation at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Stack Capital Group Inc., ("Stack Capital" or the "Company") (TSX: STCK) (TSX: STCK.WT) an investment holding company seeking to generate long-term capital appreciation through investments into growth-to-late-stage private businesses, today announces its financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 ("Q2-2021"). Stack Capital reports all amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.
Financial ReportsBusiness Wire

Acceleron Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. “We were very pleased to highlight clinical updates from the PULSAR and...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Scanfil plc's half year financial report January"“June 2021: In the second quarter demand continued to improve and operating profit increased

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Scanfil plc Half Year Report 6 August 2021 8.00 am. Scanfil plc's half year financial report January"“June 2021: In the second quarter demand continued to improve and operating profit increased. April"“June. Turnover totalled EUR 172.9 million (Q2...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Fyber N.V. Announces Preliminary Financial Results For The First Half Of 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) announced today that Fyber N.V. ("Fyber") released preliminary summary financial results for the first half of calendar 2021. Fyber reported that its preliminary calculations amount to total revenue of approximately €180 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Investors can access the full press release on Fyber's investor relations site at http://investors.fyber.com/news .
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

MGM China Reports 2021 First Half Results

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM China Holdings Limited ("MGM China" or the "Company"; SEHK Stock Code: 2282) today announced selected unaudited financial data of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the second quarter and the first half of 2021. Macau continued to see a choppy...
Financial Reportsinsurancebusinessmag.com

Markel Corporation reports major turnaround in financial results

Markel Corporation has recovered from the loss it suffered in the first half of 2020. Reporting its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the Richmond-headquartered insurance group said its comprehensive income to shareholders amounted to $849.7 million in the second quarter; H1, $1.2 billion.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2021 interim report

EEZY PLC --Â Â INVESTOR NEWS -- 3 AUGUST 2021 AT 10:45. Eezy Plc: Invitation to briefing on the Q2/2021 interim report. Eezy Plc will publish the Interim report for 1-6/2021 on Tuesday 10 August 2021 approx. at 8.00. A Finnish-language briefing for investors, analysts and media will be held.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Oma Savings Bank PlcÂ´s Half-Year Financial Report 1.1.-30.6.2021: Growth continues - the best earnings ever since the beginning of the year

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 AUGUST 2021 AT 8.30 A.M. EET, HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT. Oma Savings Bank Plc's Half-Year Financial Report 1.1.-30.6.2021: Growth continues - the...
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

Amazon reported Q3 financial results: here are the highlights

Amazon's eCommerce sales grew only 22% in the second quarter. The tech titan gave weaker than expected guidance for fiscal Q3. Shares of the company tanked more than 5% in after-hours trading. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) said on Thursday its sales continued to grow in the fiscal second quarter but...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Braxia Scientific Provides Corporate Update And Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter And Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 496), today announced the filing of its fiscal fourth-quarter and year-end results for the three- and 12-month periods ending March 31, 2021. Complete financial statements along with related management discussion and analysis can be found in the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR), the electronic filing system for the disclosure documents of issuers across Canada at www.SEDAR.com.
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Vallourec: availability of the Interim Financial Report (half-year ended 30 June 2021)

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vallourec: availability of the Interim Financial Report(half-year ended 30 June 2021) Boulogne-Billancourt (France), July 28th 2021 "“ The Vallourec Interim financial report ended 30 June 2021 has been made available to the public and filed with the French securities regulator (AutoritÃ© des MarchÃ©s Financiers) today.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

ITV Revenues Soar 27% in Strong Half Year Financial Performance

U.K. broadcaster ITV increased external revenues by a strong 27% in the half year ending June 30, 2021, according to financial results released on Wednesday. Total external revenue was up 27% at £1.54 billion ($2.14 billion), compared to COVID-impacted 2020’s £1.21 billion. Production and sales arm ITV Studios’ total revenue was up 26% at £798 million compared to 2020’s £632 million, with most programs, including flagship show “Love Island,” back in production and also benefitting from a number of programs and licences being delivered earlier than expected. ITV Studios external revenue was up 31% at £523 million.
StocksStreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM) Declares $1.64 Quarterly Dividend; 4.6% Yield

IBM (NYSE: IBM) declared a quarterly dividend of $1.64 per share, or $6.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on September 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 10, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of August 9, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 4.6 percent. For a...
Financial ReportsStreetInsider.com

Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.12

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE: OSG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.12. Revenue for the quarter came in at $88.36 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) click here.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend; 4.3% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share, or $0.56 annualized. The dividend will be payable on August 25, 2021, to stockholders of record on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy