The contest Need to furnish or redecorate your space? The Charlotte Region Restores are giving away $250 to one lucky winner so they can go treasure hunting at the area’s 7 ReStores. To win: Comment on Instagram. See official rules and contest details below. Enter to win To enter: Enter on Instagram by Wednesday, August 4 2021 at noon. […] The post GIVEAWAY: Win a $250 gift card to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region Restores appeared first on Axios Charlotte.