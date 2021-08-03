Urge county to step up

Over the past 20 years, Chaffee County has benefited from a number of important, high-value projects. There is no question that Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is a major asset. The Boys & Girls Clubs facilities are also crucial for the families in our communities. Family & Youth Initiatives (FYI) is recognized across the state for its community contributions. New schools in Buena Vista and Salida are key to providing students with quality learning opportunities.