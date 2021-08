Nestor Cortes Jr. certainly fits the bill of a crafty lefty. But in his third go-around with the Yankees, Cortes has been much more than that. Beyond just a recent pinch-running escapade, Cortes’ versatility has been a boon for the Yankees this season, both in his ability to fill different roles and utilize various windups and arm slots to keep opposing batters off-balance. It has resulted in the 1.93 ERA he will take into Thursday’s start against the Mariners, his fourth of the season and 12th appearance overall.