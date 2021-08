Galal Yafai of Great Britain boxed brilliantly against the Philippines' Carlo Paalam to win gold in the men's flyweight final. In the first round, Yafai knocked Paalam to the floor with a one-two that slipped straight through the Filipino's guard. Paalam took a standing eight count but looked shaky on his feet as the round continued. Paalam fought back in round two, as the fight turned into a slugfest in the middle of the ring, neither fighter giving an inch as they traded blows for the second three minutes. Even with the extra effort from Paalam, Yafai won both of the first two rounds, leaving him in an almost unassailable position at the beginning of the third.