The official Frank Lloyd Wright Trail guides travelers to nine of the renowned architect’s most significant buildings in his home state of Wisconsin. Frank Lloyd Wright once famously said, "Study nature, love nature, stay close to nature. It will never fail you." Now, a self-guided motor trail honoring the visionary architect incorporates this sentiment by piecing together his architectural masterpieces with lovely landscapes in his birthplace and home state: Wisconsin. The Frank Lloyd Wright Trail winds and weaves through southern Wisconsin, featuring stops at nine of the architect’s most impressive buildings along the way. Take this architectural road trip to learn more about Wright’s philosophy on nature and design—and to admire some of the most beautiful midcentury-modern structures in the world.