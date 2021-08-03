Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Dear Fiona: My partner’s ex-wife is making our lives a misery

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OnOdz_0bG2O7oP00
His ex is making life difficult (Alamy/PA)

The problem…

“For the past three years, I have been living with my partner who I really love. He was going through a messy divorce when we met, and although it was finalised two-and-half years ago, the ramifications are still going on. His wife has custody of their three children and uses them to manipulate him.

“I am also divorced, but that was some years before I met him and I have a good relationship with my ex-husband (although we don’t have any children, which makes things easier). Our problem is that my partner’s ex-wife is making his life – and so also mine – a misery. She walks all over him and is forever threatening to stop him from seeing his children if he doesn’t do what she wants.

“She used Covid several times to cancel access arrangements, even though I showed him evidence that visitation rights were allowed. I’ve tried to get him to stand up to her, as I end up having to put up with his moods and upsets, but he won’t. He’s afraid that if he does, she will make it impossible for him to see his kids.

“We had an argument about it last month but that has backfired on me, as now he keeps his feelings to himself and just bottles up everything. I love him and I want to help him, but I don’t know what to do for the best. We have discussed getting married and having children of our own, but the way things stand, this seems unlikely.”

Fiona says…

“Using children as a weapon to control an ex-partner is so very wrong. It’s bad for both parents but, more particularly, it’s bad for the children, who will be left feeling unsure about their relationship with their father. The fact that your partner seems unable to deal with these problems should ring one or two alarm bells for you, if you’re planning to marry him. If he won’t tackle this issue for you, to keep your relationship with one another going strong, then he needs to be encouraged to do it for his children.

“If they are unable to do this between them, then perhaps it’s time the courts were involved once more – or, more particularly, the conciliation service. The Family Mediation Council (familymediationcouncil.org.uk) holds a list of registered, independent, professionally trained mediators who help separating couples work out arrangements.It doesn’t just happen before divorce though – mediation can also be helpful when previous arrangements need to change, which is what needs to happen in this case.

“He should understand that the process of mediation means he stays in control – rather than losing control of the situation, as it sounds like his ex-wife is pushing him to do presently. The mediator will help him and his ex-wife to find a solution that works for them both and will explain what needs to happen to make an agreement between them legally binding.

“If you love this man and you’re committed to helping him, then I think you will have to show him you are willing to be supportive. By bottling his feelings up, as you say he is doing now, he is going to drive a rift between you, which I’m sure neither you nor he really wants.

“I can’t help but wonder why his ex-wife is behaving like this. Is she still bitter about the divorce, or is it something else? Is it, perhaps, because you have come onto the scene? Perhaps part of her behaviour stems from a lack of trust in her ex bringing the children into contact with someone she doesn’t know. So perhaps it would be worthwhile considering a meeting between the two of you, if this hasn’t happened before.

“That might be difficult, and it might be hard for you not to lose your temper. Keep your cool though and remember that it’s in the best interests of his children – who could one day be your step-children – that you do so.”

If you have a problem you need help with, email Fiona by writing to [email protected] for advice. All letters are treated in complete confidence and, to protect this privacy, Fiona is unable to pass on your messages to other readers. Fiona regrets that she cannot enter into personal correspondence.

Comments / 25

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Misery#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
Related
Family RelationshipsThe Independent

Dear Fiona: How do we support our son and daughter-in-law after our grandchild’s cot death?

“I am in such a state of shock and upset that I really don’t know what to do for the best. My son and my lovely daughter-in-law have just lost their first child through cot death. None of us can believe this as he seemed such a healthy wee baby and was just gorgeous. They got pregnant not long after Covid kicked off and were so careful, the whole time to stay safe and healthy. The little boy was born in the middle of March and lived just four months.
RelationshipsPosted by
newschain

Dear Fiona: Our grown-up adopted daughter doesn’t want to see us any more

“When we adopted our daughter, 18 years ago, we thought it would be the most wonderful thing in the world. We knew she’d been through difficult times – she was eight when she came to us – but I know we didn’t appreciate just what we were letting ourselves in for. We now believe she had been abused in some way, although we weren’t told that at the time.
Relationship AdviceKGET 17

Once a cheater always a cheater? Our Marriage Coach shares her advice

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan discusses the touchy topic of infidelity with our Marriage and Relationship Coach, Daphna Levy. Levy says infidelity often occurs when the relationship is neglected: “people aren’t as loving, as respectful, as affectionate. They just put the relationship on autopilot.”. To seek relationship advice from our Marriage...
Relationship AdviceSlate

My Wife’s Good Intentions Are Negatively Affecting Our Son

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My wife and I both work in well-paying, corporate jobs. My wife’s job is more stressful and demanding, which generally means that when our 3-year-old is finished with day care, I look after him, cook dinner, etc., while my wife does “a few more” emails. For the last couple of years, we have had it split where I would drop our child off at day care (usually around 8 or 8:30), and she would collect him. Due to pandemic rule changes we had to collect him before 4:30, and my wife would usually go and get him then resume work when she got back. Recently the day care has changed to picking up anytime up to 6. My wife immediately changed the schedule and now picks him up around 5:30. This seems like a very long day for him when I am usually home and able to get him around 4 or 4:30, but when I raise it with my wife she says that she likes collecting him from day care and wants to do it. It doesn’t seem fair to have him spend at least an hour extra at day care so my wife can have the experience of picking him up, when he could be at home. Should I push this point and insist I’ll get him early when I am able?
Relationship AdviceThe Independent

Dear Fiona: Why is my husband so critical?

“I’ve just about had it with my husband’s constant criticism of me! I have stuck if for the last 17 years because of the children, but I just can’t cope with any more of his constant carping on. “He takes every opportunity to put me down in public and if...
Relationship Advicewomenworking.com

7 Lies Exes Tell that Doom Relationships

Everyone tells a white lie or a fib every now and then, and usually it slides under the radar. However, when you’re dating someone, there are a few sure signs that can definitely make or break the relationship. Especially if you trust this person and think they might be the perfect fit, dishonesty can be the quickest way to kill romance and break your heart.
Relationship Advicethebertshow.com

Should She Break Up With Her Friend Over This?

Your life is going GREAT! You just landed your dream job, bought your dream car, and you’re the happiest you’ve ever been. However, your friend is going through a tough time. You’ve tried to be understanding and supportive. But your friend always claims you’re not there for her, and you’re over her negative energy.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Dating My Ex-Husband

Dear Annie: I've been in a relationship with my boyfriend for about two years. He's actually my ex-husband from 25 years ago, and we reunited about 16 months ago. We do not live together, but he's made it clear that he wants to move in that direction and even hints that we should remarry. However, last March, we had a serious falling out and were broken up for about three weeks. During our break, he met a woman, "Rachel," on a dating app, and they went to lunch a few times. After my boyfriend and I reunited, he continued to meet with Rachel on coffee dates and walks along the beach near her home. I expressed to him that I did not like the situation because they met on a dating app, even though he claims there is no sexual or romantic interest between them. He says he just enjoys her company, that she's a really "cool person" and that they both have grown kids and things in common.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Vice

Why Can’t I Stop Feeling Jealous About ‘That One Friend’ My Partner Has?

How to actually stop doing the things you know aren't exactly good for you. Some of the trickiest, dumbest, most persistent fights in relationships revolve around people who probably don’t even know it: The ultra-tight best friend your partner swears they’ve never thought about romantically; the roommate who loves to cuddle; the coworker who sends a steady stream of memes and inside jokes off the clock; the forever-ago ex who’s “actually a really cool person.” Fighting about the fact that your partner has a life outside of you is a sign you’re not mature enough for a relationship, full stop. But when the issue boils down to one specific friendship, things get a little more complicated—especially when you’re not sure whether jealousy is a “you problem” or if there’s actually something off about the way your partner and their friend communicate.

Comments / 25

Community Policy