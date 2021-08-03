Tom Flores' trailblazing Hall of Fame career had rocky start

Tom Flores was ready to pursue a career in teaching instead of football after getting cut by a team in Canada, having a stint with a minor league team in California and failing to hook on with Washington in the NFL. The AFL gave Flores one last chance when the fledging league launched in 1960, and Flores seized the opportunity. He became the original quarterback of the Oakland Raiders before going on to a trailblazing career as a coach and executive that landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame following a lengthy wait.