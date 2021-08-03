Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Flores' trailblazing Hall of Fame career had rocky start

wcn247.com
 6 days ago

Tom Flores was ready to pursue a career in teaching instead of football after getting cut by a team in Canada, having a stint with a minor league team in California and failing to hook on with Washington in the NFL. The AFL gave Flores one last chance when the fledging league launched in 1960, and Flores seized the opportunity. He became the original quarterback of the Oakland Raiders before going on to a trailblazing career as a coach and executive that landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame following a lengthy wait.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocky#American Football#Afl#The Oakland Raiders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLyourcentralvalley.com

Sanger celebrates Tom Flores as he is inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) – Sanger is getting ready for its own Tom Flores to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on Sunday. “This solidifies where he is at with his legacy,” said former Sanger High football coach Chuck Shidan. “I think it is great for the younger generations. I think it is great for the community and I think it is great for the youth of Sanger to know that a Hispanic kid from Sanger could make it big.”
NFLKGET 17

Raiders greats Woodson, Flores to get Hall of Fame jackets

CANTON, Ohio (KLAS) — Raiders greats Charles Woodson and Tom Flores will receive their iconic gold jackets Friday night before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio. Woodson and Flores are part of a star-studded class of former NFL players and coaches. Woodson,...
NFLharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Raiders coach Tom Flores enters Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions:. The first man to win Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach and head coach, Tom Flores has been inducted into …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
NFLSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

For Raiders icon Tom Flores, the Hall of Fame wait is over

Tom Flores didn’t realize then how much of an impact he made as the first and only head coach to bring a Super Bowl title to Los Angeles. Flores rarely left his hotel room besides going to Raiders’ headquarters for the first 14 months he spent in Southern California after the team relocated from Oakland in 1982.
NFLRaiders

Social media reacts to Tom Flores and Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame inductions

Raiders legends Tom Flores and Charles Woodson took their rightful place and were officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night. Flores was presented for enshrinement by Raiders Owner Mark Davis, while Woodson chose his mother to be his presenter. While on stage, both men shared through their speeches the moments that shaped them on and off the field to reach this point in their storied careers.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Player Reportedly Dead At 36

Tragedy has reportedly struck the Michigan football family. According to reports, a former Wolverines football player has tragically passed away at the age of 36. The former Michigan defensive back reportedly passed away suddenly. Cincinnati.com confirmed the tragic news earlier this week. Northern Kentucky is mourning the loss of one...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
NFLCBS Sports

Tom Brady lashes out at 'ignorant' NFL players and here's what set off the Buccaneers quarterback

It's not often you hear Tom Brady lash out at every player in the NFL, but that's exactly what he did on Thursday. The Buccaneers quarterback referred to NFL players as "ignorant" and it seems the thing that set him off was the release of Forbes' annual list of the NFL's most valuable franchises. Brady seemed to be especially irritated by the fact that the salary cap went down this year even though the NFL's 32 teams actually increased in value by an average of 14% (The overall increase was slightly surprising, but only because the NFL lost billions due to the pandemic).

Comments / 0

Community Policy