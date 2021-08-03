Milkshake Concepts Names Champion Digital Marketing Agency of Record
Experiential hospitality group expands partnership with PR & Digital Media agency to help drive sales and brand awareness. Milkshake Concepts named Champion its Public Relations Agency of Record last year. Following Champion's success in generating positive media and influencer coverage on a local and national basis, and supporting its brands through targeted local marketing campaigns, the experiential hospitality group has expanded the partnership to now include the development and implementation of targeted digital advertising.
