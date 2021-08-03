Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Milkshake Concepts Names Champion Digital Marketing Agency of Record

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Experiential hospitality group expands partnership with PR & Digital Media agency to help drive sales and brand awareness. Milkshake Concepts named Champion its Public Relations Agency of Record last year. Following Champion’s success in generating positive media and influencer coverage on a local and national basis, and supporting its brands through targeted local marketing campaigns, the experiential hospitality group has expanded the partnership to now include the development and implementation of targeted digital advertising.

littleelm.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
59K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
City
Frisco, TX
Dallas, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influencer Marketing#Marketing Agency#Digital Marketing#Media Agency#Pr Digital Media#Milkshake Concepts#Raising Cane#Champion Principal#Mexican#Serious Pizza#Skyrocket Burger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Maserati Dallas hosts an Exclusive Drive Day and Preview of the MC20

Dallas· Drive #DSMDrive· Drive News· Lifestyle· Living· Single Mom Life. Recently, Maserati Dallas, an Avondale Dealership housed within the Premier Collection, debuted the new Maserati MC20 while hosting an exclusive drive day featuring the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte. The relaxed, yet festive event celebrating the MC20’s first Texas appearance was...
EducationPosted by
DFW Community News

Enter these #BTSSavings Giveaways from Savings.com!

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. I receive 10-cents for each person who enters each of the giveaways below. Thanks for considering entering and for the support of our blog!. It's Back-to-School time! Savings.com has some great giveaways to enter. Check them out to enter for chances to win here:
YogaPosted by
DFW Community News

End of summer activities in Las Colinas

August is here which means it’s almost the end of summer vacation for the kids. It’s time to soak up the last days of summer and make memories that will last. We’ve pulled together the best family activities and events in Las Colinas to make the remaining weeks of summer vacation one to remember.

Comments / 0

Community Policy