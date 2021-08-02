ESPN's David Hale writes about Notre Dame's independence

For those of you concerned that Notre Dame’s days as an independent are numbered, fear not. Barring a drastic reversal in attitudes from the athletic department, the Irish are not joining a conference anytime soon. David Hale of ESPN goes into detail about this in a new piece outlining exactly what the ACC and any other Power Five conference would find itself up against should it attempt to lure Notre Dame. Needless to say, the path has slightly fewer obstacles than a climb of Mount Everest.