Notre Dame's Yared Nuguse misses 1,500-meter event because of injury

By Geoffrey Clark
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Notre Dame cross country and track were treated to disappointment Monday night. Yared Nuguse, who will be entering his fifth year at Notre Dame, was due to race in the 1,500-meter event for which he had qualified. Instead, Nuguse was nowhere to be found as his leg betrayed him:

