Investing.com -- Vodafone Idea Ltd (NS: VODA ) share is on a tumble since this week. They have fallen over 27% since their closing price of Rs 8.25 on August 2 to Rs 6 today. The prospect of a failure of the telecom company looks like a very distinct possibility. Kumar Mangalam Birla has stepped down from the position of a non-executive chairman of the company after the contents of his letter to the government came out in media reports.