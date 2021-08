Absa says it expects its earnings in the first half of 2021 to increase almost fifteenfold from what the bank reported in the same period in 2020. The bank said it now has more certainty that its IFRS headline earnings per share (HEPS) could increase to as much as 988 cents compared to 67.7 cents in the first six months of 2020. This equates to an increase of up to 1 359%.