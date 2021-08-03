Underwater Wheelchair Brings Artist Sue Austin Beneath the Sea #ArtTuesday

Well I thought this was good timing to post this considering the @bbcnews story of #sharkencounters and how my perception has changed. Listen, as I gasp for air the moment I see the surfer. I knew they were there because the #whiteshark had passed them previously to get to the #fishschool, the #surfers snuck up out of the bush on this remote beach and I didn’t have time to tell them , @themalibuartist sees #greatwhites passing people on a regular basis over in California. Notice how the white shark actually gets freaked by the surfer and darts off around the right off the screen. This #shark🦈 I estimate at around 1.75 to 1.8 m small juvenile.