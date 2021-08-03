Cancel
Underwater Wheelchair Brings Artist Sue Austin Beneath the Sea #ArtTuesday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s what artist Sue Austin does: she make movies of her underwater exploration using an adapted submersible wheelchair. Here’s more from COLOSSAL. In the film, Austin uses her arms to guide her through the water, and she wears a summery dress with her long hair flowing freely, as she navigates through schools of fish and past massive coral reefs. Her underwater wheelchair is adapted from a standard-issue National Health Service chair, with battery powered propellers and perspex aerofoils to control turns. Austin hopes that the adaptations will be more widely available at diving centers in the future to make diving more inclusive.

