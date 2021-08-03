Letter to the editor: Our beliefs haven't changed

Bipartisanship important when defending our Constitution. You won’t find me defending any Republican hardly at all on matters facing America when it comes to issues in Congress. But, in matters considering bipartisanship facing the very importance of defending our Constitution, I have to give my strongest support to two important GOP Congress people for their efforts in doing the jobs that they were elected to do and not to partisan politics. It seems to me that the main object of our elected officials, is to do their jobs and represent the people, no matter the consequence it may serve for their own benefit. It takes a brave soul to stand up against their own party and place their oath of office of serving the people, before serving their oath of party loyalty. Cheney and Kinzinger appear unfazed by any threats of retribution from their GOP colleagues and are solely focused on upholding their oath to the Constitution and getting the facts of the events of Jan. 6. That’s what’s on the forefront of their mind. This is a democracy-defending moment by them and no matter the consequences of these two in their own party, it shows me that they stand for democracy and that they were elected to do their job and represent the views of the people. We all saw with our own eyes what happened on Jan. 6. If we, as American citizens, truly believe in our system of government, we want to find out why this happened and we want to see that something like this never happens again. I praise those two Republicans for doing their job. All Americans should be proud of these two heroic Congress people for standing up for the rights of all citizens and not just their party. No matter what one’s politics is, we must all applause those those who truly think of their constituents first and not their party when it comes to defending American democracy.