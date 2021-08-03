Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

Letter to the editor: Our beliefs haven't changed

By KAREN WASS
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

After much deliberation I was compelled to respond to the Community Voices "Bipartisanship and common interests" (July 20) article. Logical is defined as something that comes from clear reasoning and sound ideas. After telling us what "Reagan Republicans and Democrats" believe, the writer draws an illogical conclusion that everyone who doesn't agree is having an "illicit affair" and committing a "wrongdoing." Yet there must be compromise because some poor Republicans can't think without direction from Donald Trump! News alert for all liberals who share this illogical concept: Our beliefs haven't changed, they were just articulated four years under a Trump administration.

