Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

US women's volleyball likely down 2 starters for quarters

Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — The U.S. women's volleyball team will likely be without two starters when the Americans face the Dominican Republic in the Olympic quarterfinals. Setter Jordyn Poulter and opposite Jordan Thompson were limited at practice on Tuesday after rolling their right ankles during pool play and aren't expected to be available in the quarterfinals. The Americans are still holding out hope that both could return later in the tournament if the U.S. wins on Wednesday.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karch Kiraly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#London Olympics#Rio De Janeiro#Ap#Americans#Russians#Canadians#Brazilians#Argentines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsESPN

Short-handed US advances to women's volleyball semifinals

TOKYO --  Five years after their quest for a first Olympic gold medal was denied in the semifinals, the United States women's volleyball team has returned to that stage after a relatively easy quarterfinal win. The short-handed Americans overcame the absence of two starters to beat the Dominican Republic...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SocietyBullets Forever

2020 Olympics: Belgian basketball federation demands resignation or termination of sports commentator after insults at the women’s basketball team

Yesterday, there was national outrage in Belgium after Sporza commentator Eddy Demarez said homophobic and sexist insults at the women’s national basketball team in a hot mic during a Facebook Live as they were flying into Brussels from Tokyo. He was suspended by VRT, the Belgian Dutch-language public television broadcasting authority, which is the parent organization of Sporza because of the incident.
SportsAOL Corp

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
SportsFrankfort Times

US women's volleyball hands China 2nd straight loss

TOKYO (AP) — The expected Olympic showdown between the top two women's volleyball teams in the world turned out to be a one-sided affair. The U.S. women swept defending gold medalist China 29-27, 25-22, 25-21 on Tuesday in a pool-play match that left the Americans at the top of Pool B and the Chinese seeking to win their first set of the tournament after two straight sweeps to open the Games.
Sportswcn247.com

US women's volleyball avenges loss to Serbia, reaches final

TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. women’s volleyball team has made it to the gold medal match for the fourth time. It avenged a semifinal loss five years ago to Serbia with a 25-19, 25-15, 25-23 victory. The Americans easily dispatched the team that denied them a chance at their elusive first gold medal in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. They advanced to the gold medal match against the winner of the Brazil-South Korea semifinal. Serbia will play the loser for the bronze.
SportsNBC Sports

US Women's Volleyball Beats Serbia to Advance to Gold Medal Match

The United States women’s indoor volleyball team will play in the gold medal match after a semifinal win over Serbia early Friday morning. Team USA beat Serbia in straight sets, winning the first frame 25-19, the second 25-15 and the third 25-23. Annie Drews finished with 17 points, with 12...
SportsGazette

Helene Elliott: Allyson Felix wins bronze in 400 meters, yet another in lifetime of accomplishments

TOKYO — Allyson Felix dropped onto her back and looked up at the sky above Olympic Stadium, her breath depleted but her hope of winning a medal still filling her heart. When she saw the scoreboard and realized she had finished third in the women's 400-meter race Friday night, she thought not of having made history by winning her 10th Olympic medal and becoming the all-time leader in medals among female track and field athletes, or of tying Carl Lewis for the most Olympic track and field medals won by an American.
SportsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Latest: US win the women’s beach volleyball gold

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal. The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua...
SportsNBC Philadelphia

US Women's Volleyball Faces Tough Semifinal Test vs. Serbia

The U.S. women's volleyball team faces Serbia in the semifinals early Friday morning, with a spot in the gold medal match up for grabs. The battle of the reigning silver (Serbia) and bronze (U.S.) medalists starts at 12 a.m. ET on USA Network and streaming live on NBCOlympics.com:. Despite being...
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Canadians take bronze in fiery 4x100m relay

On a finals-packed morning in Tokyo, the men’s 4x100m final was (predictably) full of drama, with Team Italy winning its first-ever gold in the event and first Olympic medal of any colour since 1948. The Italians came across the line in a national record time, with anchor Filippo Tortu just edging out Team Great Britain at the line, finishing in 37.50. Meanwhile, Andre De Grasse, fresh off his gold medal in the 200m two days ago, made up several metres in the anchor leg to secure bronze in 37.70, a season’s best for the team.
SoccerPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Former Red Raider Celebrates Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics

In Canada's first game at these 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games former Red Raider Janine Beckie scored two goals on route to securing the victory over Chile 2-1. Beckie was solid for the remainder of these Olympic games culminating in herself and the Canadian Women's team winning their first Gold Medal ever after a thrilling finish against Sweden in the Gold Medal match.
BasketballNBC Sports

Team USA Men's Basketball Defeats France to Win 4th Straight Gold Medal

The U.S. men’s basketball team got its revenge on France, winning the gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics, 87-82. The Americans held only a seven-point lead with three minutes to go, just as they did in the preliminary game against France, where France went on a run and got the win. The French cut it to three with 10 seconds left on two free throws by Nando De Colo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy