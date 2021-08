The trade deadline has come and gone and the LA Angels still sit in a very similar spot as they did prior to July 30th. The team currently sits at 55-54 which is good for 10 games back of the Astros in the AL West, and 6 behind the A’s in the Wild Card race (all stats in article are as of August 6th). The team just received a major blow as it was recently reported that Anthony Rendon’s season has concluded due to needing surgery in his right hip.