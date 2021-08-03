The Charming Town Of Julian In Southern California Is Picture-Perfect For A Weekend Getaway

Sometimes you need to get away for the weekend, but you don’t know quite what you want to do. Maybe you’re stuck between wanting to get lost in nature and spending a quiet weekend resting in a picturesque small town. Wherever you go, you want to make the most of your short trip. If this sounds like you, we highly recommend giving Julian, California a visit.

Enjoy your stay with historic style and modern comforts at the Julian Gold Rush Hotel.

Explore downtown Julian, a scenic former boomtown just an hour outside of San Diego.

Gaze through a window into Julian's past at the Julian Pioneer Museum.

Pick your own apples at one of Julian's countless orchards.

Take a day hike to Cedar Creek Falls.

Relax by the water at Lake Cuyamaca.

Venture to Agua Caliente County Park for desert trails decorated with acacias, mesquite, and succulents.

