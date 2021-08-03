Matt Damon denies using homophobic slur after controversial interview
Matt Damon has issued a statement to clarify his recent comments about using the “f-slur for a homosexual”. In an interview with The Sunday Times published this weekend, Damon said that the offensive term for gay people was “commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application.” He provoked controversy by adding that he’d used the term in a joke “months ago” and that his daughter had told him not to.www.independent.co.uk
