Matt Damon denies using homophobic slur after controversial interview

By Independent TV
The Independent
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Damon has issued a statement to clarify his recent comments about using the “f-slur for a homosexual”. In an interview with The Sunday Times published this weekend, Damon said that the offensive term for gay people was “commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application.” He provoked controversy by adding that he’d used the term in a joke “months ago” and that his daughter had told him not to.

