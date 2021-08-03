Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andrew Weil

Can Long Summer Days Affect Sleep?

drweil.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI find it hard to fall asleep on summer nights, when the sun is out almost until bedtime. Is it normal for summer daylight to affect sleep patterns?. Evolution primed us to live by light cycles, sleeping during dark hours and waking with daylight. During winter months, with short days and long nights, humans would naturally tend to sleep more hours, with the reverse being true in summer. The more light there is, the more our bodies tell us to stay awake. So yes, in a natural world, we would sleep more in winter and less in summer.

www.drweil.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Cycles#Sleep Onset#Sleep Patterns#Deep Sleep#Gaslight#M D Sources#Revell V#Mchill Aw#Curr Biol#Pmcid#Garbazza C#Pmc6751071#Bmc#Pmc3469368#Ncbi Nlm Nih Pmc
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Weil
Related
ApplePosted by
Ladders

Stop sleeping in too late with this 1 trick

We’ve all felt that terrible feeling of waking up groggy and disoriented only to find out that we’ve overslept. The rest of the morning routine is rushed, and more often than not, the day is ruined. If you struggle with this, this post is for you. In this post, you’ll learn how to sleep better and stop sleeping in with one simple trick.
Lifestylebelmarrahealth.com

Treating Summer Ankle Swelling

If you’ve been on your feet all day in the summer heat, you know what’s coming: uncomfortably swollen ankles. It can really ruin a great day. Say you’ve been out hiking and enjoying the weather with family and friends. Then you know you’ll be struggling through your dinner party with feet and ankles that are going to bust out of your shoes.
Healthwomanaroundtown.com

How Sleep Deprivation Affects You at Work

Getting enough sleep at the appropriate time can benefit your mental and physical health, as well as your quality of life and safety. On average, an adult needs around seven or more hours of sleep per night. What happens when you’re sleeping impacts how you feel when you’re up and doing your work?
HealthScranton Times

Melatonin can be useful nonmedical solution for sleep issues

Q: Melatonin gets mentioned a lot when people talk about the problems they have with getting to sleep. I’ve been thinking about trying it to help me stay asleep, but I’m not really sure that I understand it. What is melatonin, and how does it work?. A: Getting adequate and...
Japanwomenworking.com

Sleep Less During the Summer? How to Get Better Shut-Eye At Night

No school, long weekends, vacation time —during the summer months, it’s no secret why many people feel more energized and active in comparison to the rest of the year. Especially with prolonger sun exposure from longer daylight hours, the extra boost of seratonin many people get during the summertime can make it hard to sit still.
Diseases & Treatmentspsychologytoday.com

How Restless Legs Syndrome Can Affect Your Sleep

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) causes an uncontrollable urge to move one's legs in order to manage a throbbing, creeping, or itchy feeling. Almost 90% of people with RLS report at least one sleep-related condition due to the compulsion to kick or move their legs while trying to sleep. Recommended lifestyle...
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

5 bedtime snack mistakes that can wreck your sleep

Snacking before bed can be a tricky business. Eat too much, and get ready for a night of tossing and turning. Eat too little, and you might find yourself devouring your entire kitchen at 3 in the morning. It’s no secret that steering clear of refined carbs and junky foods before bed is one of the best ways to avoid a sleepless night. But even noshing on healthy P.M. snacks can still mess with your sleep quality if you’re not careful.
Posted by
Ladders

If you sleep in this position, you will have this type of nightmare

This article was updated on July 9, 2021. Turns out your sleeping position may not only determine what kind of morning you have, but may also be the reason behind that creepy nightmare. What is behind nightmares?. As we all know there are many different types of dreams and nightmares...
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

Here’s What the Longest-Living People in the World Always Eat (and Drink) Before Bed For Restful Sleep

Look, I fully grasp why this 107-year-old woman credited her long, healthy life to being single, as well as the rationale of this 102-year-old woman who says she's thrived so long because she minds her own business. But many of us cannot put all of our eggs in one particular longevity basket—which is why I've turned to the ways of the Blue Zones to help me live a longer, happier, healthier life.
Healththechalkboardmag.com

On Melatonin + Sleep: One Crucial Tweak You Need To Stay Asleep

Healthy levels of melatonin are vital to getting consistent nights of restful sleep. For years, doctors have been recommending melatonin supplements, the “sleep hormone”, for patients suffering from sleep issues. Quick fact: Melatonin production peaks around age 5! By age 60, our levels can decline by almost 80%. As levels...
Weight LossPosted by
Medical Daily

12 Best Teas For Anxiety, Sleep & Weight Loss

For its soothing effect and refreshing taste, tea is one of the world’s most popular drinks. But did you know that it can also help with anxiety, sleep issues and weight loss?. A Guide to the Best Tea Brands. Used throughout centuries, tea is not only an enjoyable drink but...
Fort Wayne, INaroundfortwayne.com

Erratic sleep: the toll it can take on one’s body

A study published last year by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Foundation found that sleep schedule inconsistency is also a risk factor for heart disease. Regular sleep patterns essential for optimal physical, mental health. Fort Wayne, Indiana (July 12, 2021) – We’ve all experienced the tiredness and...
KidsMedicalXpress

Kids' sleep: Check in before you switch off

The struggle to get your child to go to sleep and stay asleep is something most parents can relate to. Once the bedtime battle is over and the kids have finally nodded off, many parents tune out as well. But University of South Australia researcher Professor Kurt Lushington is calling...
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Are you getting enough sun? Vitamin D deficiency is on the rise

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Taking a walk outside is something many of us might take for granted. Dr. Teralyn sell is a psychotherapist who specializes in brain health who said you probably should rethink how much time you are spending indoors. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to...
FitnessMedicalXpress

Diet, exercise, and sleep affect heart health, but why?

Hamburgers may not cause heart attacks, but we have long known that lifestyle choices —including diet, exercise, and sleep patterns—play a role in cardiovascular health. What we don't know is exactly how these factors actually affect our various bodily functions. Filip K. Swirski, director of the Cardiovascular Research Institute at...
Healththebrag.com

7 genius items you need in your life if your sleep habits suck

Whether it’s stress and anxiety keeping you up at night or just a bad bedroom set-up, a lack of sleep can have a serious effect on your health and wellbeing. With sleep disorders already affecting a whopping 33-45% of adults, it doesn’t help that the COVID pandemic has added unnecessary stress to our lives – and no doubt impacted our already-questionable sleep patterns.
HealthLas Cruces Sun-News

Healthy living in tune with circadian rhythms

Having spent over 20 days east of the Mississippi this summer, I am happy to be home and to sleep in my own bed. While I am a bit of a free spirit, I know the importance of having a routine, a schedule, exercising regularly, and eating my last meal many hours before bedtime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy