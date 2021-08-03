Can Long Summer Days Affect Sleep?

I find it hard to fall asleep on summer nights, when the sun is out almost until bedtime. Is it normal for summer daylight to affect sleep patterns?. Evolution primed us to live by light cycles, sleeping during dark hours and waking with daylight. During winter months, with short days and long nights, humans would naturally tend to sleep more hours, with the reverse being true in summer. The more light there is, the more our bodies tell us to stay awake. So yes, in a natural world, we would sleep more in winter and less in summer.