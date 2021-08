Boeheim’s Army opened up TBT with a win over Forces of Seoul, and it was a non-Orange who led the way. Tyrese Rice lit up the first round with 20 points to lead the Army scoring, plus 5 assists and a rebound. Rice’s clutch shooting highlights were the lead. Leading 58-52 in the 4th quarter, Rice launched from deep, banking it off glass for the three. He tilted his head and threw out his hands after it went in. That crept Boeheim’s Army closer to the win as 63 was the target score. Then leading 62-53, Rice was left open in the corner and drilled another three, sealing the game, 65-53. The 3-seed Army heads into the next round against 11-seed Heartfire on Monday night at 6p ET.