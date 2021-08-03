MCU Phase 4 and 5: What the Multiverse Means for the Future of Marvel Movies and TV

Loki unleashed the multiverse, with the finale cementing the idea that we’re going to see more of the multiverse in the immediate MCU future. That’s not a spoiler, as we always knew that Loki is a multiverse story. From the trailers, we learned the TVA arrested the Loki (Tom Hiddleston) when he escaped with the Tesseract in Endgame’s biggest loose end. Now that Loki is over, we know exactly what happened with this God of Mischief variant. But we care more about understanding the multiverse rules in light of several upcoming MCU attractions that will deal with the concept. We already...