Unscientific, but Promising

FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety. We distribute exclusively through independent agents in 20 states and Washington, D.C. Since our founding in 1959, we have been putting people first — our teammates, agency partners, policyholders and members of our communities. We are singularly focused on them — with each interaction, at every level within FCCI. We seek out, accept, value and celebrate the diversity of all we come in contact with, while treating every person with respect and dignity. FCCI is a place where people can show up authentically. We share a strong culture of service to each other and provide teammates with eight hours of company paid time each year to volunteer in the communities in which we live and work.