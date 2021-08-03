Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Unscientific, but Promising

By Matt Reed
Inside Higher Ed
 4 days ago

I admit upfront that this falls into the category of “anecdata,” and should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, sometimes little details can tell you something. A few years ago, when TB and I visited Boston University as part of his college tour, we noticed the cars parked along the street where the townhouses that hold some of the students are. We saw Porsches, Maseratis, Lexuses, and BMWs. I don’t remember a single Ford or Honda. It may or may not have been representative, but it was certainly striking. He didn’t apply there.

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tb#Porsches#Bmws#Tg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Considerations for Another Uncertain Semester

There are going to be a lot of sick people on college campuses in the fall. This is a pretty easy prediction, because there are always a lot of sick people on college campuses given the very nature of the activities that happen on college campuses. I know I am not the only instructor to look out over a classroom and see lots of empty seats as students are felled by one virus or another.
Sarasota, FLfloridatrend.com

We Live Up to Our Promises

FCCI provides commercial property and casualty insurance coverage, services and commercial and contract surety. We distribute exclusively through independent agents in 20 states and Washington, D.C. Since our founding in 1959, we have been putting people first — our teammates, agency partners, policyholders and members of our communities. We are singularly focused on them — with each interaction, at every level within FCCI. We seek out, accept, value and celebrate the diversity of all we come in contact with, while treating every person with respect and dignity. FCCI is a place where people can show up authentically. We share a strong culture of service to each other and provide teammates with eight hours of company paid time each year to volunteer in the communities in which we live and work.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Recent Blog Posts

Student mobility and transfer are central to the reconstruction of the Massachusetts system of higher education as they aim to produce racially equitable outcomes. August 4, 2021 — All history is contemporary history. August 4, 2021 — A lot of uncertainty at one time. How Might We Design Our Universities...
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

How Universities in Boston Are Preparing for the Delta Variant

With the delta variant spreading and the fall semester looming, colleges across Massachusetts are scrambling to make decisions about COVID-19 protocols. Boston University, MIT and Harvard have all decided to keep their indoor mask mandates in place. Students and staff will be required to mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status.
JobsInside Higher Ed

Ep. 56: A New Pathway for Working Adults?

A wide range of education and training providers strive to help working adults enter or advance in the workforce. Community colleges and a growing number of other nonprofit and for-profit universities are intensifying their longstanding efforts. Companies like Amazon, Google and others are investing in their own programs, with and without colleges. And an almost endless array of startups, funded by investors seeing a new market, are creating shorter, less expensive programs aimed at getting people into well-paying jobs fast and without significant time out of the workforce.
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Broken Transfer Systems Are a Barrier to Equitable Outcomes

When Massachusetts adopted its Equity Agenda for public higher education, it committed to producing racially equitable outcomes while increasing overall degree attainment. With racial equity as  the system’s top policy and performance priority, we collectively engaged in professional development with Shaun Harper of the University of Southern California’s Center for Race and Equity. We knew that we needed to change the system that had failed too many of students of color. To do that kind of work, we had to learn to recognize systemic barriers in order to succeed in dismantling them.
Morgan County, INMartinsville Reporter-Times

Learning how to stand on the promises of God

We are so thankful to return to the classroom this fall. We have missed the sweet little faces of our students and answering their many questions. Thank you for your prayers and love for our students in Morgan County. We are so blessed to live in a community with school systems who care and are willing to provide all the needs of our children — educational, physical and spiritual needs.
CollegesUV Cavalier Daily

U.Va. reinstates masking guidelines but plans for “normal” fall semester

New masking guidelines will be in place at the University for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, Provost Liz Magill and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis announced in an email sent Friday afternoon. All individuals are required to wear masks indoors on University property — including academic and administrative buildings, libraries, labs, dining halls, IM Rec facilities, and U.Va. Health locations — regardless of vaccination status beginning Monday, Aug. 9.
EducationInside Higher Ed

Vatican Encourages Distance Learning

The Vatican Congregation for Catholic Education is urging ecclesiastical universities to expand distance learning to reach students who cannot attend in-person classes but can take courses online, the National Catholic Reporter reported. "By making use of distance learning, ecclesiastical faculties could broaden the academic formation they offer, to reach those...
Health Serviceswuot.org

HealthConnections: Health Inequities and the Future of Nursing

The National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine recently released a report titled The Future of Nursing 2020-2030: Charting a Path to Achieve Health Equity. WUOT's Chrissy Keuper and Dr. Carole R. Myers of the University of Tennessee College of Nursing will discuss why the report is important beyond the nursing profession.
EntertainmentInside Higher Ed

Conspiracy, Complaining and Cooking

I was recently asked to participate in a panel on Life After the Ph.D., with the aim of helping students enrolled in doctoral programs in design get a glimpse of what different career paths hold. More specifically, the panelists were asked to share up to three images that captured a typical day or week at work.
Fargo, NDndsu.edu

Faculty member featured in Physics Today

The research of Mila Kryjevskaia, NDSU associate professor of physics, is featured in the August issue of Physics Today magazine. She is one of the authors of the feature story, “Intuitive or Rational? Students and Experts Need to Be Both.”. Kryjevskaia wrote the article with Paula Heron, professor of physics...
Career Development & AdviceInside Higher Ed

A New Pathway for Working Adults?: The Key Podcast

This month’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s news and analysis podcast, examines a new possible new way for adults to enter or advance in the workforce. Merit America is a nonprofit organization that connects adults to short-term certification programs and to professional coaches to help move them quickly into high-demand jobs like IT support and data analytics. Its co-CEOs, Rebecca Taber Staehelin and Connor Diemand-Yauman, join The Key to talk about their work and how it fits among the community colleges, companies and other entities in the crowded landscape for training working adults.

Comments / 0

Community Policy