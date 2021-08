Finally, some news in moving the Mavericks forward. After days of free agency speculation and noise, Marc Stein breaks some news about something we’ve all been waiting for:. First, go sign up for Stein’s substack. It’s great. Second, this is good news. There’s been enough idle speculation about whether or not Luka Doncic would sign his supermax extension, but that’s all largely been air. He’s going to sign this extension, then if he has a problem with the Mavericks down the road, then Doncic is going to flex his player power.