On the surface The Forgotten City doesn't look anything too special. It's got some pleasing visuals and gets its fame from being based off a pre-existing Skyrim mod. You'd be forgiven for believing it would be shackled by that preconception, but it really isn't. The team at Modern Storyteller have taken the basis of that original mod and curated something truly unique which they can call their own. It's a story filled with twists and turns, and it's so far from its Skyrim origins that you would barely know its history.