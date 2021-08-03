Cancel
NFL

Tom Flores' trailblazing Hall of Fame career had rocky start

 6 days ago

Tom Flores was ready to pursue a career in teaching instead of football after getting cut by a team in Canada, having a stint with a minor league team in California and failing to hook on with Washington in the NFL. The AFL gave Flores one last chance when the...

NFLyourcentralvalley.com

Sanger celebrates Tom Flores as he is inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) – Sanger is getting ready for its own Tom Flores to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on Sunday. “This solidifies where he is at with his legacy,” said former Sanger High football coach Chuck Shidan. “I think it is great for the younger generations. I think it is great for the community and I think it is great for the youth of Sanger to know that a Hispanic kid from Sanger could make it big.”
NFLchatsports.com

Tom Flores’s Moment Arrives

Dressed to the nines, surrounded by family and friends at a hotel in Atlanta, Tom Flores waited for the knock. When he’d open the door, David Baker, the unmistakably large president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, would welcome him to Canton, Ohio, letting him know that he’d forever be immortalized as one of the game’s greats. Then, that night, he’d be formally introduced as an inductee of the class of 2019 and be welcomed with long-overdue applause from the game’s brightest stars at the NFL Honors ceremony. He’d spend the next day watching Super Bowl LIII while shaking hands, overwhelmed by the sheer number of old friends eager to congratulate him in person.
NFLESPN

Hall of Famer Tom Flores' impact goes beyond Raiders, across Hispanic football community

"You have to be happy for that man. Talk about Cinderella stories -- Chicano, worked at six, seven years old in the fields, became a fine athlete, on to Pacific, had a fine pro career and now, maybe the most important moment in his life." -- Dick Enberg, as the camera zoomed in on Raiders coach Tom Flores in the closing minutes of NBC's broadcast of Super Bowl XV on Jan. 25, 1981.
NFLKGET 17

Raiders greats Woodson, Flores to get Hall of Fame jackets

CANTON, Ohio (KLAS) — Raiders greats Charles Woodson and Tom Flores will receive their iconic gold jackets Friday night before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio. Woodson and Flores are part of a star-studded class of former NFL players and coaches. Woodson,...
NFLSan Gabriel Valley Tribune

For Raiders icon Tom Flores, the Hall of Fame wait is over

Tom Flores didn’t realize then how much of an impact he made as the first and only head coach to bring a Super Bowl title to Los Angeles. Flores rarely left his hotel room besides going to Raiders’ headquarters for the first 14 months he spent in Southern California after the team relocated from Oakland in 1982.
NFLwestplainsdailyquill.net

The Latest: Raiders coach Tom Flores enters Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions:. The first man to win Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach and head coach, Tom Flores has been inducted into …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
NFLRaiders

By the Numbers: A look back at Tom Flores and Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame careers

As Charles Woodson and Tom Flores prepare to don their gold jackets and become immortalized in Canton, we're taking a look back at both of their careers – by the numbers. The defensive back played 18 seasons in the NFL. Over the course of his tenure, he started 251 of the 254 games he played in. Eighteen also represents one of the Raiders records the legend set for forced fumbles.
NFLRaiders

Social media reacts to Tom Flores and Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame inductions

Raiders legends Tom Flores and Charles Woodson took their rightful place and were officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night. Flores was presented for enshrinement by Raiders Owner Mark Davis, while Woodson chose his mother to be his presenter. While on stage, both men shared through their speeches the moments that shaped them on and off the field to reach this point in their storied careers.
NFLouresquina.com

Tom Flores Brought Latinos on Hall of Fame Journey

Tom Flores finally joins immortals at Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tom Flores’ reign as the Raiders’ head coach from 1979-1987 was at a time when people weren’t conditioned to be proud of their Latino heritage. The Raiders were the team for Latinos in Southern California, arriving in Los Angeles...
NFLsjvsun.com

Tom Flores on Hall of Fame enshrinement: Not bad for a grape picker.

Sanger native and Raiders coaching legend Tom Flores was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Sunday. Delivering the second address of the night, featuring a lineup that included fellow Raiders great inductee, Charles Woodson, Flores regaled the national audience with his upbringing in his hometown of Sanger.

